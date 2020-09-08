As per a new report published by Research Dive, the global post production market is set to generate a revenue of $25,463.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has created a massive impact in the recent months across the globe on various entertainment industries one of the widely affected industries is post production industry. Due to the complete lock down across the globe on all the theaters and the production offices, it has become very difficult for the movie producers to collaborate the post production work as data security plays a vital role in this market. The film and entertainment industry has observed the most drastic down fall since it has started. Many organizations around the world are facing issues with the post production scenarios such as collaborating various footages, editing the files with adding various graphics and VFX effects. During this situation, our analysts will help our clients in understanding the impact of COVID19 on the post production market by providing them with the in-depth analysis. Our report includes:

Technological Impact

Social Impact

Investment Opportunity Analysis

Pre- & Post-COVID Market Scenario

Infrastructure Analysis

Supply Side & Demand Side Impact

The market has been segmented on the basis of application and region. The post production report provides in-depth insights on drivers, vital segments, opportunities, restraints, and key players of the market. As per our analysts, increasing usage of cloud technology for sharing the data as well as storing the various shots that were already completed these factors are expected to boost the market growth in the near future. However, time and efforts that are invested to edit the movie and the cost associated with the various technology experts is expected to hinder the market growth.

Movies segment to Have Dominant Share

Based on application, the global post production market has been classified into movies, television, commercial and online videos. The movies segment accounted for $4,919.6 million revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow at 6.4% CAGR by the end of 2026. This growth is majorly due to the advancements taking place in the movie industry such as growing 3D animated movies, usage of VFX effects and other graphics.

Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

On the basis of region, the global disaster recovery as a service market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific post production market for accounted for $4,099.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to rise at 6.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This dominance is majorly owing to the increasing expenditure over the productions of movies and the latest technological advancements such as, VFX effects, 3D animation and others that are being adopted widely in the developing nations such as India, China and other nations in this region.

The major players of the global post production market include Comcast Corp., Eros International Plc., MGM Holdings Inc., Prime Focus Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., AT&T Inc., Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Netflix Inc., Sony Corp., Viacom Inc., among others.

