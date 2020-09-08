A gaming simulator is a multifarious category of video games. These games are specially designed to mimic real-world activities. A simulation game recreates real-life activities in an attractive interface of a virtual game. These games are built for a variety of purposes such as analysis, training, or prediction.

With no clearly defined goal, the player is directed to control a character or environment as per his own likings. War games, business games, shooting games, and role play simulation are some of the examples of this game. These games empower adult players to learn from collaborative experience.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth

Performance improvement, rising acceptance of gaming zones, greater player experience, emergence of gaming as one of the significant means of entertainment, and growing number of virtual training solutions are the main factors attributes to the growth of the market in recent times.

A study published by UK Interactive Entertainment Association in 2017 reveals that an estimated 32.4 million people in the UK uses gaming as their entertainment platform. The same study also claims that 32.0% of players in the UK prefer to play games on mobiles and consoles. However, with the lockdowns imposed to spread the coronavirus, these gaming solutions have gained more popularity.

Recent Advances in the Market

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the leading players of the global simulation gaming include D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC., Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Vesaro, Hammacher Schlemmer & Company, Inc., CXC Simulators, Playseat B.V., Villers Enterprises Ltd, AeonSim, Eleetus., and RSEAT Ltd.

These market players are adopting several smart strategies including product innovation and launches, current technology upgradation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations to obtain the highest market size. Some of the most recent advancements of the market are mentioned below:

According to a latest news, Akili Interactive is working towards the invention of a range of prescription video games. These games are designed by combining specialized algorithms with gaming technology to improve cognitive function in patients with neurological disorders.

EndeavorRx treatment is the lead product of Akili Interactive. It is a tablet-based game built to improve brain function in the prefrontal cortex by having the user multi-task increasingly complex activities. This game will improve attention function in children aged 8 to twelve suffering from attention deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD).

In June 2020, EndeavorRX was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in as a prescription treatment for children with ADHD.

Ferrari, the celebrated Italian sports car manufacturer, has recently launched a simulation racing series where racers will have the opportunity to represent the Ferrari Driver Academy Hublot Esports team.

Swiss watch manufacturer Hublot, sponsor of Ferrari, has been named title sponsor for the championship alongside gaming peripherals manufacturer Thrustmaster, which has been confirmed as its technical partner.

Amuka Esports recently acquired Canadian esports venue Waves E-Gaming. Amuka Esports is a creator of localized esports hubs for casual gamers across North America.

Torque Esports Corp has completed the acquisition of Frankly Inc. and WinView Inc. in May 11, 2020. The company has also made an announcement of changing its name to Engine Media Holdngs, Inc.

Gaming simulators market is booming because of rising popularity. Market researchers have predicted that the market will continue its rise in revenue in the years to come.

