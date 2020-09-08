According to a report by Research Dive, the global C-RAN (Cloud-Radio Access Network) market is expected to grow with a healthy growth rate of 10.4% from 2019 to 2020.

With the rise in the number of mobile internet network needs, network operators are facing massive pressure due to the growing number of operating expenditures with much less growth in their earnings. Such growth in the requirement for more and more base stations to support users’ requirements is costly to install and manage. Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) is a novel, groundbreaking architecture that attempts to meet such requirements by integrating base stations and offering a centralized solution for multiple operators. The C-RAN technology is a cost-effective, high in energy efficiency, and a centralized network infrastructure that has grabbed huge attention in the networking industry.

Advantages of C-RAN Technology:

For accomplishing the fifth-generation (5G) vision, various novel technology innovations and significant changes are essential for providing pioneering applications and services in the present mobile and cellular networks. The concept of C-RAN has evolved as one of the most captivating infrastructures to encounter the requirements of the 5G technology vision. Basically, C-RAN offers an advanced mobile network architecture which can deliver thought-provoking features like energy efficiency, statistical multiplexing, network resource slicing, and high capacity.



The C-RAN can reduce the TCO (total cost of ownership) and can improve network performance. It is mainly beneficial in low-latency network set-ups. With centralized C-RAN technology, there is no requirement for rebuilding transport networks. Moreover, C-RAN possesses the ability to reuse infrastructure, pool resources, simplify network management and operations, support multiple technologies, decrease energy consumption, and reduce opex and capex. The network also becomes more heterogeneous and self-organized with the implementation of C-RAN technology. In addition, the C-RAN technology allows network operators to co-execute RAN features along with other network functions in a data center environment, letting them the power and capability to more swiftly provide and set up new services over the mobile broadband network.

Growing Demand for C-RAN Technology:

Rise in the applications of integrated baseband technology to improve the network efficiency in traffic hotspots in places including stadiums, city-squares, offices, and commuter centers with huge population connected on each wireless network node is boosting the need for the implementation of C-RAN technology. Furthermore, a substantial rise in the rate of adoption of C-RAN technology for plummeting capital expenses of mobile network providers by implementing Network Function Virtualization (NFV) is estimated to fuel the demand for C-RAN architectures.



Moreover, the rising technological inventions in the telecommunication industry are expected to uplift the development of the C-RAN market. In addition, a perceptible rise in the acceptance and sales of advanced gadgets such as smart-phones and tablets all over the world is contributing to the growth of C-RAN market. Besides, the rising initiatives to test the performance of the 5G network in nations, such as South Korea, China, the U.S., and Japan is boosting the demand for C-RAN technology. Furthermore, speedy growth in the communication traffic in terms of data and calls has resulted in augmented power consumption by the network operators. This issue has emerged as an opportunity for C-RAN technology as it offers reduced power consumption, better coverage, and virtualization in terms of traffic management.

Recent Trends in the C-RAN Market

Some of the top players in the global C-RAN industry are keenly focused on the development of novel products, partnerships, and mergers and collaborations to obtain dominance over the competitive landscape of the C-RAN industry. For instance, in 2019, Rakuten, one of the world’s leading internet companies, has proclaimed a tactical partnership with Altiostar, a provider of virtualized radio access network solutions for the telecommunication industry, for enhancing its product portfolio across 5G and LTE technologies.

Furthermore, in April 2018, the internet service providers and mobile carriers in South Korea has announced that for cutting the costs involved in setting up a 5G architecture, they would share the investments and expenses among them. Additionally, the government of South Korea has offered significant support for these network operators for boosting the commercialization of 5G technology.

In February 2019, ASOCS Ltd., a frontrunner in Radio Access Network (RAN) virtualization, has declared its idea of introducing a 5G single software stack on mobile edge cloud for businesses and in-building market. Moreover, Cisco Systems, Inc., the global leader in IT and networking, has declared to implement a RAN automation strategy by means of the Cisco SON platform for VodafoneZiggo in 2019.

Future Lookout of the C-RAN Market

According to a report by Research Dive, the global C-RAN (Cloud-Radio Access Network) market is expected to grow with a healthy growth rate of 10.4% from 2019 to 2020. This is mainly because the C-RAN technology is exploiting the small-cell paradigm and has been emerged as a promising concept for addressing the targets of 5G networks. To sum up, it is indisputable that the C-RAN technology is going to change the panorama of the networking industry in the upcoming years.

