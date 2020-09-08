According to Research Dive, the global smart learning market accounted for $18,200 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 19.2%, generating a revenue of $74,179.1 million by 2026.

Smart learning is a term widely used in education in the digital age of today. It encompasses how technology is enabling learners to gain knowledge and skills more efficiently and conveniently. Though the trend is moving towards smart learning at an exceptional pace, this concept is still very vague to some people.

Report Highlights

The report provides comprehensive insights into the prospects, key segments, constraints, drivers, and leading players in the smart learning industry worldwide.

Key Features of the Market:

The software component type is anticipated to be the most profitable segment in the forecast period and display the highest market share.

The enterprise end-user segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the global market.

The flourishing economy in North America is anticipated to make this region a hub of lucrative investment opportunities.

Forces Controlling the Growth of the Global Smart Learning Market:

A significant contributor to the smart learning market is the growing implementation of high-level education technologies by academic schools. In conjunction with the introduction of innovative technology platforms in the classroom, the smooth education process will also promote growth in the global market because it has benefits for students and teachers. Moreover, educational institutions are increasingly able to support smart learning processes in order to reduce the cost of education owing to increase budgets.

A major constraint on the smart learning market is the high initial investment required for advanced learning technology. Furthermore, a lack of funding for the introduction of advanced technology in developed economies is also expected to reduce market growth.

The growing trend towards bringing your very own device (BYOD) to the global market for smart learning is projected to increase the adoption of advanced learning tools. Furthermore, it is expected that the rising integration of augmented reality and virtual reality into the intelligent learning network will further drive market growth in the coming years.

Market Trends

The key players of the smart learning market are IBM, SMART Technologies ULC, Saba Software, SAP, Cornerstone, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, McGraw-Hill, Alphabet, Blackboard Inc., SAMSUNG, Adobe, Oracle, Microsoft, BenQ, Pearson, and CrossKnowledge.

There are several intelligent approaches for market players, including the development of new products and launches, upgrading the latest technologies, and alliances, and collaborations for achieving the highest market share. Product development, mergers, and acquisitions are the key strategies opted by the companies operating in this market.

Market Prospects

In a nutshell, it can finally be expected that this growing trend in the smart learning market cannot be expected to cool shortly

Pearson announced recently that it had acquired Smart Sparrow’s digital learning technology. The deal is worth 25 million US dollars. Pearson is an industry leader, and Smart Sparrow is a Sydney – based technology company. The technology that has been developed would make a major contribution towards Pearson’s existing adaptive learning capabilities. This will not only help to speed up the introduction of Pearson’s GLP (Global Learning Platform).

The report describes Porter’s five-force model to highlight the strategic analysis of market players. For customization, you can get in touch with our analysts here.

