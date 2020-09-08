Backup as a service (BaaS) is an offsite data storage method in which files, folders, or all of a hard drive’s contents are regularly backed up by a service vendor to a remote secure cloud-based data repository over a network link. The purpose of online backup is straightforward and simple: to protect the information from the risk of loss associated with user error, hacking, or any other type of technological disaster, whether it’s business data or personal data. Backup as a service can be managed more quickly than other offsite services.

Saving and securing data as a backup for a company is now a highly lucrative part of the cloud computing industry. The backup-as-a-service (BaaS) market holds players who can offer their customers a relatively unconventional but increasingly secure way to back up and use their valuable data in the event of a recovery process with the help of cloud computing servers and online portals. As with most of the key offerings of cloud computing services, backup as a service can allow a customer to refer to a centralized system that is entirely online and can, therefore, operate without house infrastructure or assets. This can result in a long-term total cost and time savings for the customer.

Instead of being forced to manage private assets such as tapes and hard disks along with having to hire specialized labor for their maintenance, a company can now take advantage of a multitude of options as the best possible backup as a service model for them. The shift from the CAPEX to the OPEX model is driving the adoption of backup-as-a-service (BaaS) in various vertical industries, as these solutions allow customers to pay only for what they use by implementing the pay-per-use pricing model. The solution helps companies construct their BaaS infrastructure according to their business needs. Backup-as-a-service (BaaS) market offers flexibility regarding deployment models, including platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) models.

The reports cover key developments in the Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Broadcom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc.

FUJITSU

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

NetApp Inc.

Oracle

The “Global Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global backup-as-a-service (BaaS) market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use industry. Based on type, the backup-as-a-service (BaaS) market is segmented into: Email Backup, Media Storage Backup, and Others. On the basis of application, the backup-as-a-service (BaaS) market is segmented into: Online Backup, and Cloud Backup. Based on end-use industry, the backup-as-a-service (BaaS) market is segmented into: BFSI, Government and Public Sectors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication and IT, and Others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

