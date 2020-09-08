The conventional tutoring services include overhead costs that are associated with the amenities including equipment, classroom, and related facilities. Further, there are various registration & commission included in this tutoring method. As a result of these factors, the ownership cost of conventional tutoring services for vendors is high. These factors have steered the vendors in the market to leverage the quick penetration of smartphones and tablets and rising network connectivity for offering various online tutoring programs.

The rising integration of connected technologies and data analytics is driving the overall market for private tutoring. However, factors including high cost and rising safety-related concerns are projected to hamper the growth of the private tutoring market.

The reports cover key developments in the Private Tutoring market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Private Tutoring market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Private Tutoring market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

American Tutor Inc

Ambow Education

Brighter Minds Tutoring

Chegg Inc.

Eduboard

Manhattan Review

New Oriental

Origin Tutors Limited

TAL Education

TutorZ

The “Global Private Tutoring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Private Tutoring market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Private Tutoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Private Tutoring market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global private tutoring market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. Based on application, the market is segmented into academic training, sports training, art training, and others. On the basis of end user, the private tutoring market is segmented into preschool children, primary school students, high school students, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Private Tutoring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Private Tutoring Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Private Tutoring market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Private Tutoring market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Private Tutoring Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Private Tutoring Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Private Tutoring Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Private Tutoring Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

