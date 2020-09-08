The Global Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids Market report focuses on market size, status, and forecast 2020-2026, along with this, the report also focuses on market opportunities and threats, tactical decision-making, and evaluating the market. The Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids market report delivers data and information on changing investment structure, technological advancements, market tendencies and developments, capacities, and detailed information about the key players of the global market. In addition to this, the report also involves the development of the Biosynthesis of Cannabinoids market in the major regions across the world.

Anandia Laboratories

Organigram

InMed Pharmaceuticals

Gingko Bioworks

Cronos Group

Hyasynth Bio

ICC International Cannabis Corp.

Renew Biopharma

Librede

Teewinot Life Sciences

Biotii Technologies Corp

The report has enclosed key geographic regions such as Europe, Japan, United States, India, Southeast Asia and Europe. As far as the sub-regions, North America, Canada, Medico, Australia, Asia-Pacific, India, South Korea, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Russia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa are included.

THC

CBD

Others

etc.

Medical Industry

Others

etc.

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

