IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

AWS

Neo4j

Orientdb

Teradata

Tibco Software

Franz

OpenLink Software

Marklogic

Tigergraph

MongoDB

Cray

Datastax

Ontotext

Stardog

Arangodb

Sparcity Technologies

Bitnine

Objectivity

Cambridge Semantics

Fluree

Blazegraph

Memgraph

The report has enclosed key geographic regions such as Europe, Japan, United States, India, Southeast Asia and Europe. As far as the sub-regions, North America, Canada, Medico, Australia, Asia-Pacific, India, South Korea, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Russia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa are included.

Key Market Segmentation of Graph Database:

On the basis of types, the Graph Database Market from 2020 to 2026 is primarily split into:

RDF

Property Graph

On the basis of applications, the Graph Database Market from 2020 to 2026 covers:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Public

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimation the market size of the Graph Database Industry Market:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

