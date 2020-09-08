Color masterbatches are combinations of pigments and additives that are used in various applications, for instance, roofing, storage containers, cables, electronics, cosmetic objects, toys, belts, silage sheets, pipes etc. They have numerous benefits owing to which several synthetic fiber and plastic producers use color masterbatches – they come in form of pellets which makes it easier to apply, store or move as compared to powdered pigments, it is easier to handle and feed the color concentrates during manufacturing where color masterbatches are used, binding agent used in the masterbatches can be easily matched to the polymer which is used for enhanced melt processing, they offer good control on transparency as well as opacity of colored objects and special effects can be added to enhance color thus distinguishing between different objects. Moreover, for certain applications, polymer material needs special properties like UV balance, surface resistivity, optical brightness, enhanced transparency, avoiding yellowing, flame retardation and scratch resistance, with a view to achieve improved performance, which is provided by color masterbatches. These factors have favored the expansion of the global color masterbatches market in recent years.According to Persistence Market Research, the global color masterbatches market is projected to grow at 5.1% CAGR during the period of assessment, 2017-2022.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18550

5 Key Highlights on the Global Color Masterbatches Market

Europe region to show positive growth during the assessment period. it is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2017-2022 period and is expected to dominate the global market in terms of high market share

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region shows high potential due to increased adoption of color masterbatches in various industries such as packaging and automotive. China and India are major contributors to the growth of color masterbatches in the APEJ region, making it a potential region for the color masterbatches market. Several manufacturers are investing in this region to develop manufacturing plants due to low cost, high labor availability and increasing demand for color masterbatches

In the application category, the scratch and mar additives segment is anticipated to ascend at a higher CAGR of 5.8%. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the anti-scratch property that color masterbatches deliver which is widely used on polymers to perform special functions especially in interiors of car, consumer goods and electronic devices

Marine segment by end user category is projected to witness fast pace to register a robust 5.9% CAGR followed by electronics and electrical segment during the period of forecast. However, color masterbatches are widely used in packaging segment, which leads the global market

Standard color and specialty color masterbatches are anticipated to witness similar growth pace during the assessment period; but standard color masterbatches have experienced higher revenue than specialty color masterbatches during 2016 -2017 and is likely to continue this trend in the coming years. However, tailor-made color masterbatches are projected to experience high market share by the end of 2022

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18550

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Polyone Corporation

A. Schulman

Clariant AG

Ampacet Corporation

Techmer PM Inc.

Standridge Color Corporation

Ferro-Plast Srl

Cabot Corporation

Uniform Color Company, Inc

Americhem

RTP CO.

Marval Industries Inc

Others

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18550