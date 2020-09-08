Intelligent building is defined as an infrastructure which is based on a robust, open operating system that supports a well-connected and integrated network of building systems and controls. Intelligent building adjusts the internal functional aspects such as lighting, temperature, fire-fighting, ventilation, air-conditioning, parking, and water management, automatically with the changes in environmental conditions controlled by automated systems. The global intelligent building market was valued at $ 12,371 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 42,649 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2018 to 2024.

Factors such as need for advanced energy efficient interventions, increased market for building automation and control systems, supportive regulatory structures and policies, and increased adoption of building energy management systems drive the intelligent building market growth. However, high investment cost and complex interoperability of the different systems installed for managing the smart building are expected to impede the growth of the intelligent building market.

Some of the key players of Intelligent Building Market:

ABB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Delta Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corporation.

Furthermore, proactive government support for infrastructural expenditure and rise in development of smart cities are anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for intelligent building market growth in the near future.

The global intelligent building market is segmented into component, type, end user, and region. By component, the intelligent building market is divided into hardware, software, and services. By type, it is categorized into intelligent security system, building energy management system, infrastructure management system, and network management system. Based on end user, it is classified into commercial, industrial, and residential. Based on region, the intelligent building market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Intelligent Building market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Intelligent Building Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

