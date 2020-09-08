The global predictive analytics in healthcare market was valued at $1,806 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $8,464 million at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2018 to 2025. Predictive analytics finds a pattern in historical and transactional data and uses it to identify risks and opportunities for future.

Based on the available descriptive data, predictive analytics uses different techniques, which include machine learning, statistical techniques, and predictive modelling to evaluate and determine the probable future. The transformation of healthcare industry along with the increase in amount of healthcare data has increased their focus to data integration and analytics in turn increasing the demand for predictive analytics in healthcare.

Some of the key players of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.,Cerner Corporation,IBM Corporation,Information Builders Inc.,MedeAnalytics, Inc.,Optum Inc.,Oracle Corporation,SAS Institute, Inc.,Microsoft Corporation,Verisk Analytics

Increase in efficiency in the healthcare sector, emergence of personalized and evidence-based medicine, and rise in demand to curtail healthcare expenditure by reducing unnecessary costs majorly drive the growth of the global predictive analytics in the healthcare market. However, lack of robust infrastructure for effective functionality and limited skilled IT professionals in healthcare are expected to restrain the market growth. The growth in importance of healthcare in emerging economies help open new avenues for the growth of the predictive analytics in healthcare market in the near future.

The global predictive analytics in healthcare market is segmented based on application, component, end user, and region. Based on application, it is divided into operations management, financial data analytics, population health management, and clinical. Based on component, the market is categorized into hardware, software, and service. Based on end user, the market is classified into healthcare payer, healthcare provider, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Predictive Analytics in Healthcare market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

