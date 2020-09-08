The global water soluble polymer market accounted for a revenue of $33,096.8 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate $52,737.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2025. Water soluble polymers are a large class of polymers that are included in the specialty chemicals category. These are extensively used in numerous applications from water treatment to paper making processes.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014053

These are basically organic compounds that dissolve, scatter, and swell in water and thus, enhance the physical properties of aqueous systems. These are largely used as a thickening agent, lubricant, oil recovery agent, super absorbent, suspending agent, binder, and others. Furthermore, the use of water soluble polymer in the food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry has experienced significant growth in the last decade.

Some of the key players of Water Soluble Polymer Market:

The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Ashland, SNF Group, Kemira, J.M. Huber Corporation, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Barzaghi Srl, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Gelita AG.

The growth of the global water soluble polymer market is driven by increase in demand for water soluble polymers in water treatment in developing countries, such as China, India, and Brazil. Furthermore, rise in demand for water soluble polymer in enhanced oil recovery is expected to boost the water soluble polymer market. However, high cost associated with the production of water soluble polymer and increase in prices of raw materials, are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Economic development is expected to play a major role in the market, as water treatment plants have become a necessity in cities. Use of pharmaceutical products and processed food & beverages is expected to increase in the developing nations, thereby creating numerous growth opportunities for the market.

The global water soluble polymer market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into polyacrylamide & copolymers, guar gum & derivatives, polyvinyl alcohol, casein, gelatin, polyacrylic acid & copolymers, and others. By application, the market is divided into water treatment, detergents & household products, paper making, petroleum, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014053

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Water Soluble Polymer market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Water Soluble Polymer Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Water Soluble Polymer Market Size

2.2 Water Soluble Polymer Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Water Soluble Polymer Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Water Soluble Polymer Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Water Soluble Polymer Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Water Soluble Polymer Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Water Soluble Polymer Sales by Product

4.2 Global Water Soluble Polymer Revenue by Product

4.3 Water Soluble Polymer Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Water Soluble Polymer Breakdown Data by End User

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.