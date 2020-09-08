A coffee pod or a single-serve coffee container is a coffee preparing method that prepares only enough coffee for a single or double serving. Paper coffee pods, K-cups, and T-discs are the different styles of coffee pods available in the market. Consumers can use the respective coffee portion in pods or capsules, and the machine automatically prepares the finished coffee, which is ready to drink.

Rise in demand for ready-to-drink coffee products, which provide easy, convenient, and quick coffee preparation, is expected to drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific coffee pod and capsule market. The consumption of tea across major Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan, and others, is higher than coffee. However, in recent years, coffee products have experienced high demand due to rise in consumption of coffee products among millennials.

Some of the key players of Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Market:

Nestle S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Luigi Lavazza S.P.A, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., UCC Ueshima Coffee Co. Ltd, Fresh Brew Co., Urban Brew, Illycafe S.P.A., Pod Pack International and GI.MA. SRL. Nestle S.A.

This is due to change in lifestyles, increase in awareness about health benefits of coffee and surge in innovations in coffee products such as instant coffee, coffee pod, coffee capsules. Convenience and its availability in a wide variety of flavors and formats have attracted young consumer to buy these products. Growth of young demographics in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the coffee pod and coffee capsule market in this region.

In addition, increase in urban population and product innovations in the food & beverage industry is anticipated to fuel this growth. In addition, the health benefits associated with coffee, such as preventing different type of cancers and neurological diseases, lowering cholesterol, boosting immunity, and facilitating weight loss are projected to drive the growth of this market in Asia-Pacific. However, the high cost of coffee pods and capsules restraint the growth of this market.

Moreover, the environmental concerns pertaining to use of plastics in the coffee pods and capsule packaging is expected to hamper the growth of this market. Introduction of biodegradable and recyclable products is anticipated to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for the players in this market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Asia-Pacific Coffee Pod and Capsule Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

