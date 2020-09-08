Isocyanates are chemicals that belong to highly reactive and low molecular weight chemical family. They are used extensively in the manufacture of rigid and flexible foams, fibers, coatings such as varnishes and paints. Spray-on polyurethane products that contain isocyanates are developed for a wide range of retail, commercial, and industrial uses to protect the wood, fiberglass, cement, steel, and aluminum, including protective coatings for truck beds, foundations, trailers, boats, and decks.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The isocyanate market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand from construction and automotive industries owing to its highly reactive chemical property. Additionally, they are also used in the production of rigid foams, adhesives, elastomers, and coatings. This further propels the growth of the isocyanate market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the rising demand from the Asia Pacific region due to rapid industrialization in India and China provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the isocyanate market. However, high raw material costs and initial investments required in R&D and technology are projected to hamper the overall growth of the isocyanate market.

Some of the key players of Isocyanate Market:

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.,BASF SE,Bayer MaterialScience AG,Chemtura Corporation,Dow Chemical Company,Evonik Industries,Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Group Co. Ltd.,Huntsman International Llc,Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Inc.,Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Isocyanate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the isocyanate market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global isocyanate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading isocyanate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global isocyanate market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type the global isocyanate market is divided into MDI, TDI, aliphatic isocyanate, and others. On the basis of application the market is bifurcated into rigid foams, flexible foams, paints and coatings, elastomers and binder, adhesives and sealants, and others.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Isocyanate market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Isocyanate Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Isocyanate market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Isocyanate market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

