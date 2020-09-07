Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aftershave Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aftershave Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global aftershave market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Aftershave Market: Overview

An aftershave is a product used post shaving and is widely used by men. It available in form of liquid, lotion, balm, gel, and powder. These products are used owing to their ability to prevent infections that may occur while shaving.

Global Aftershave Market: Dynamics

Aftershaves are mainly used as an antiseptic lotion which is used to apply to surface that is shaved. This demand attributed to rising disposable income and changing demographic lifestyles of individuals across the globe. These are major factors expected to fuel growth of the potential market for the aftershave products.

Increasing self-consciousness towards hygiene and grooming among male population across various economies is expected to contribute significant revenue growth of the target market. Further, increasing promotional activities, by various key players in the market, influence aftershaves and colognes sales among male individuals across the globe. This is a factor expected to support growth of the global aftershave market in the near future.

Aftershave manufacturers are currently witnessing an increasing male grooming trend. This inclination of individuals using aftershave products towards physical appearance is a supporting factor which is expected to boost growth of the market in terms of revenue.

In the past, aftershaves products were considered to be niche segment in the global cosmetics market. But from the recent past, these products have emerged as a mainstream segment making way for global aftershave market with the rising consciousness towards looks.

Increasing aftershave product innovation by the cosmetic industry is also expected to augment the global market revenue growth. Aftershave products such as Eau de Toilette and colognes with various product enhancement such as coolants and smell is expected to be another factor that will aid the after shave market with positive impact over the forecast period.

Global Aftershave Market: Segment Analysis

Among the distribution channel segments, the super market segment is expected to dominate in the target market. Increasing preferences among individuals towards purchasing consumer goods from supermarkets is increasing.

The aftershaves segment among the product type segments is projected to anticipate high revenue growth factors in the global market. This segment is primarily due to its ability to act as an antiseptic lotion.

Global Aftershave Market: Region Analysis

The aftershave market in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute highest revenue share and is expected to dominate in the global market. The Asia Pacific countries anticipate high adoption of cosmetics products especially gender specific products. Aftershave products are expected to increase in the Asia Pacific market owing to increasing disposable income, and increasing preferences and growing demand for post-shave products such as aftershaves lotions and others coupled with rapidly increasing urbanization.

The North America aftershave market is primarily driven due to high popularity of male grooming products and rising trend of stubble look in male individuals in counties in this region.

Global Aftershave Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Colognes

Aftershaves

Post-shave Cosmetics

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Supermarket

Hypermarket

