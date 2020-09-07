Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Smart Display Market market.

Global Automotive smart display Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automotive smart display market report has been segmented on the basis of type, display technology, level of autonomous driving, and region.

Global Automotive Smart Display Market: Overview

Automotive smart display is type of display device designed for improvement of safety and security of passengers and driver in the vehicle. It is battery based and wireless smart display system and commonly installed in private and commercial vehicles. Available sizes of automotive smart display ranges from 3 inches to 15 inches. Availability of various types of smart display devises that are used for different application is vehicles is increasing inclination of consumers towards its usage.

Global Automotive Smart Display Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand of vehicles with convenience and comfort features is a major factor driving growth of the global automotive smart display market. In addition, increasing adoption of vehicles with advanced technological safety and security solutions is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Increasing demand for connected cars which has internet access and features such as vehicle to vehicle communication, vehicle to infrastructure communication, cloud communication is also a factor expected to fuel growth of the target market. Furthermore, use of smart mirror application in rearview mirror and side view mirror positions to enhance safety is a factor expected to propel growth of the global automotive smart display market in the near future.

However, high cost of automotive smart display is a factor that may hamper growth of the global automotive smart display market. Nevertheless, growing adoption of electrical vehicles and semi-autonomous cars can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Automotive Smart Display Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the center stack touchscreen display segment dominates the global market in terms of revenue and anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Government regulations regarding installation of global positing system in vehicles and increasing adoption of center stack touchscreen display in passenger cards in various countries are factors fueling growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the vehicle type segments, the passenger cars segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing demand for passenger cars among individuals, as they are affordable, convenient is a factor supporting growth of this segment. In addition, high disposable income among individuals in emerging economies is another factor expected to propel growth of this segment in the target market.

Global Automotive Smart Display Market: Regional Analysis

Market in Asia Pacific is expected accounts for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing demand for vehicles, coupled with high production of vehicles by manufactures in developing countries such as China and India are factors driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, presence of smart display manufactures in Japan, South Korea, and china is another factor supporting growth of the automotive smart display market in Asia Pacific. Market in North America is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Automotive Smart Display Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Rear Seat Entertainment Touchscreen Display

Center Stack Touchscreen Display

Advanced Instrument Cluster Display

Others

Segmentation by Display Technology:

Thin-film Transistor Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Others

Segmentation by Level of Autonomous Driving:

Semi-autonomous Vehicles

Conventional Vehicles

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Duty Vehicle

Heavy Duty Vehicle

