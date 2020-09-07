Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Driving Simulator Market market.

Global Driving Simulator Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global driving simulator market report has been segmented on the basis of application, simulator type, vehicle type, and region.

Global Driving Simulator Market: Overview

Driving simulators is a replica of real-time driving environment. It is used for entertainment as well as for educational purpose. They are used widely for research purposes as well as to replicate complex situations while driving. These systems also monitor performance, attention, driver behavior. While testing, the sensors installed in car provide data which is utilized to design and evaluate new advancements in driver assistance systems.

Global Driving Simulator Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of vehicles is expected to drive growth of the target market. Increasing prices of driving schools and growing demand for enhanced experience among individuals is among some of the major factors expected to fuel growth of the potential market.

However, high initial cost and lack of infrastructure in developing countries are a major factor expected to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Increasing research-based development activities that offer technologically advanced systems in the field of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles is a major revenue growth opportunity. This opportunity is expected to boost growth of the target market.

Global Driving Simulator Market: Segment Analysis

Among the applications segments, the research & testing segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market. Increasing research and development activities for production of driverless cars is a major factor expected to bolster growth of this segment in the near future.

Among the simulator type segments, the advanced driving simulator segment is expected to register high revenue growth in the target market owing to increasing development of autonomous vehicles with technological advancements in developing and developed countries.

Among the vehicle type segments, the car simulator segment is expected to account for high revenue growth in the global market. This growth is attributed due to rising production and research activities associated with driverless cars in various countries.

Global Driving Simulator Market: Region Analysis

The driving simulator market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate and is projected to contribute highest revenue share in the global market. High presence of automobiles manufacturing base in Asia Pacific countries such as Japan and China are factors expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period.

The market in North America and Europe is expected to register significant growth in the global market in terms of revenue. Market in Europe is expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities owing to favorable government initiatives that support safety regulations.

Global Driving Simulator Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application:

Training

Research & Testing

Segmentation by Simulator Type:

Driving Training Simulator

Advanced Driving Simulator (Autonomous)

Segmentation by Vehicle Type:

Car Simulator

Truck & Bus Driving Simulator

