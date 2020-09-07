Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market market.

Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global non-alcoholic concentrated syrup market report has been segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, and region.

Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market: Overview

Non-alcoholic concentrated syrup also called as a squash, which is made up of water, fruits juice, and sugar or sugar sweeteners. It is sweet, thick in nature and used to prepare various kind of beverages. It is ready to serve types of drinks, which usually contain food colors and flavorings in order to enhance the taste of drink.

Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumption of ready-to-serve beverages is one of the major factor projected to drive the global non-alcoholic concentrated syrup market. Moreover, rising awareness regarding benefits associated with consumption of concentrated syrup, because such syrups are enriched with various minerals and vitamins which are beneficial for health system, anticipated to support revenue growth of the global market. In addition, easy availability of such syrups in various flavors, tastes and packaging sizes, plays an important role for growth of the target market. Growing demand for non-alcoholic concentrated syrup from hotels, restaurants, and juice centers is another factor projected to augment growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Recent trend observed in the target market is these syrups are available online at competitive price. Ongoing trend of shopping food and beverages among e-commerce channels influencing growth of the target market positively.

However, lack of proper authenticity and quality check standard of local non-alcoholic concentrated syrups may hinder growth of the target market. On the other hand, availability of soft drink alternatives may restrain growth of the target market.

Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the type segments, the fruit squashes segment is expected to contribute for significant revenue shares, in the global market, owing to its availability in variety of flavors and tastes.

Among the sales channel segments, the online segment is projected to register significant growth, owing to strong network of distributors. Rising internet penetration coupled with availability of variety of squash drinks with flavors and taste is expected to impel growth of online store segment.

Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market for non-alcoholic concentrated syrup is projected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing consumption of ready-to-serve beverages among individuals. In addition, availability of these beverages at online marketplace at discounted prices is another factor expected to propel target market growth in this region. In addition, high disposable income and changing consumption patterns of consumers is a factor expected to support revenue growth of the target market in this region. Apart from this, changing consumer preferences to healthy drinks is anticipated to fuel the growth of non-alcoholic concentrated syrup market over the forecast period.

Non-alcoholic concentrated syrup market for North America is expected account for significant revenue shares in the target market, owing to high demand for squashes among youth population. Markets in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period.

Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Vegetable Squashes

Fruit Squashes

Herbs and Spices Squashes

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Departmental Store

Online Store

