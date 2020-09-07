Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Protective Packaging Market market.

Protective Packaging Market: Introduction

Protective packaging offer protection to the products and prevents them these products from external environment and human carelessness. Protective packaging provides fireproofing, electrical insulation, vibration or shock dampening, and vapor or moisture protection for products. Protective packaging offers two key benefits such as reduction in damage and cost saving. In addition, protective packaging offers key benefits such as assurance through supporting and blocking, adaptable padding, void fill, protective control, surface security, and wrapping.

Protective packaging is involved in various applications including electronics, pharmaceutical, and food industries. Moreover, protective packaging offers solutions, which protects various industrial machineries, products, and equipment from damage during shipping and storage. Furthermore, protective packaging provides protection in the form of bracing and blocking, flexible cushioning, void fill, wrapping, surface protection, and protective containment.

Protective Packaging Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption for protective packaging across end-use industry such as food & beverage and healthcare a major factor estimated to drive the global protective packaging market growth. Rising demand of protective packaging from industrial goods and automotive industries is among additional factor expected to drive the global protective packaging market growth.

Growing adoption of these protective packaging products as this product improve the shelf life of the product and rising demand from consumer electronics industry. Moreover, increasing manufacturing activities and rapid growth in demand for the conveniently packaged products. These are some additional factors projected to drive the global market growth. Furthermore, stringent government regulation related to food & beverage product packaging quality is additional factor expected to fuel the global market growth.

However, fluctuating raw materials cost is major factor expected to limit the global protective packaging market growth.

Protective Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material segments, the foam plastics segment is expected to register major revenue share in the global protective packaging market, owing to its lightweight and thermal insulation features and shock-dampening properties. The revenue of the foam plastics segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR.

Among the type segments, the flexible protective packaging segment is estimated to register moderate revenue share in the global protective packaging market. Flexible protective packaging products are functional as well as appealing as it offers convenient packaging, thus can be wrapped easily according to size and shape of product. The revenue of the flexible protective packaging segment is projected to register highest CAGR.

Among the application segments, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to register highest revenue share in the global protective packaging market, owing to high demand for packaging as it offers product protection, durability, and extends shelf life of product. In addition, protective packaging for the food & beverage products reduces possibility of product damage and contamination. It protects products from gas, light, moisture, and temperature. The revenue of the food & beverages segment is projected to register highest CAGR.

Protective Packaging Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to account for major revenue share in the global protective packaging market. Asia Pacific protective packaging market is anticipated to register fastest revenue growth, owing to high demand from food & beverages and healthcare industries.

Global Protective Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Material:

Foam plastics

Plastic

Paper & paperboard

Segmentation by Type:

Flexible

Rigid

Foam

Segmentation by Application:

Food & beverage

Health care

Industrial goods

Automotive

Household appliances

Consumer electronics

