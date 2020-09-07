Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Artificial Tears Market market.

Global Artificial Tears Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global artificial tears market report has been segmented on the basis of type, delivery method, application, and region.

Global Artificial Tears Market: Overview

Artificial tears work as lubricants eye drops that are used for treating the irritation and dryness related with the deficiency in tear production in dry eyes or keratoconjunctivitis sicca. Artificial tears are used for moistening contact lenses and at the time of eye checkups and examinations. This product is used for the purpose of treating problems caused due to dryness and irritation. These artificial tears are made by using salts, water, and polymers. However, these artificial tears do not inherit proteins which are present in real tears. It can be purchased in any pharmacy or medical unit.

Global Artificial Tears Market: Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome (DES) coupled with geriatric population across the globe is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for advanced care for post-surgery dry eyes, increasing number of mobile and smartphone users, and increasing number of people wearing contact lens are some other factors expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness among people and its side-effects such as redness in eyes, vision changes, irritation, and eye pain are major factors expected to restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing incidences of Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) across the globe, owing to some factors such as increasing contact with digital displays, rising pollution levels, protein and vitamin deficiencies among individuals, and climatic changes. This trend is further expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Increasing use of contact lenses, digital workloads among individuals and development of innovation products are some factors expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the global market over the forecast period. In addition, development of preservative free artificial tear gas, owing to resolve its side-effects is another factor expected to create lucrative opportunity for the target market over the forecast period.

Global Artificial Tears Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the glycerine derived tears segment is expected to register significant growth in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Artificial Tears Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising awareness of product and availability of advanced products across various countries in the region.

The market in Europe is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to presence of wide verity of products and manufacturers across various countries in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest market share over the forecast period, owing to rising incidences of Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) across various countries in the region.

Global Artificial Tears Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Cellulose Derived Tears

Glycerine Derived Tears

Oil Based Emulsion Tears

Polyethylene Glycol and Propylene Glycol-Based Tears

Segmentation by delivery method:

Eye Drops

Ointments

Segmentation by application:

Dry Eyes Treatment

Contact Lenses Moisture

