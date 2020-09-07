Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cosmetic Colorants Market market.

Global Cosmetic Colorants Market: Introduction

Cosmetic colorant is an important ingredient in many cosmetic products. Cosmetic colorants are classified into two types, i.e., dyes and pigments. Dyes and pigments are significantly used in the cosmetic industry as they offer real color to various cosmetic products. Cosmetic colorants are used for skin care, make-up, personal hygiene, fragrance, and hair care.

Global Cosmetic Colorants Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for cosmetic products such as lip products, facial makeup, hair color, eye makeup, etc. the in developed and developing countries is a key factor driving the growth of the cosmetic colorents market. Increasing consumer spending on personal care products coupled with rising awareness regarding the use of cosmetic products is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. In addition, introduction of natural cosmetic products is estimated to create opportunities to manufacturers, which in turn drive the growth of the cosmetic colorants market.

However, the high manufacturing cost of organic or natural cosmetic products is anticipated to restrain the growth of the potential market.

Global Cosmetic Colorants Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the dyes segment is estimated to account a major share in the global market. Increasing demand for hair dyes in developed countries is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment over the long run. Low cost of synthetic dyes, easy application, and easy production of synthetic dyes is estimated to augment the growth of the segment. The pigments segment is projected to register a steady growth rate in the global market. Increasing demands for nail paints and eye makeup cosmetics across the globe is projected to support the growth of the segment.

Among the application segments, the facial makeup segment is projected to register moderate growth rate during the forecast period. Growing demand for personal grooming products in developed countries is anticipated to drive the growth of the segment. The hair color segment is anticipated to grow steadily in the next 10 years. the

Global Cosmetic Colorants Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific cosmetic colorants market is projected to contribute a significant share in the global market. Presence of a large number of cosmetic manufacturers in the region is a key factor estimated to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market. Growing demand for cosmetic products for hair, nail, and lip care in the countries namely India, China Indonesia, etc., owing to increasing adoption of new fashion trends is another factor driving the growth of the target market in the region in next 10 years.

The Europe cosmetic colorants market is projected to grow moderately over the next 10 years. Increasing adoption of latest fashion trends in the region owing to increasing spending on personal grooming products by individuals is estimated to drive the growth of cosmetic colorants market in Europe. Moreover, the launch of new cosmetic products in the region anticipated to support growth of the potential market.

Global Cosmetic Colorants Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Dyes

Pigments

Segmentation by Applications:

Facial Makeup

Hair Color Products

Lip Products

Eye Products

Nail Products

Others

