Global Interactive Display Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global artificial intelligence chip market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use industry, and region.

Global Interactive Display Market: Overview

Interactive display is touchscreen display that can be used for controlling computer from the screen. Interactive monitors, interactive kiosks, interactive tables, interactive video wall, and interactive whiteboard are types of interactive displays.

Global Interactive Display Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of digital classrooms for active learning, asking quiz, ensure full participation by students, making learning more fun and creative are major factor driving growth of the global interactive display market. Increasing adoption of interactive displays in retail sector for 24 hours shopping, providing information regarding availability of products, inventory display on the basis of categories is a factor fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, use of artificial intelligence in interactive display systems and increasing use of interactive displays in healthcare sector are factors expected to support growth of the global interactive display market over the forecast period.

However, lack of skilled programmers for development of multi-touch interactive display software is a challenging factor that may affect growth of the global interactive display market. In addition, high cost associated with development of customized interactive displays is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, increasing adoption of interactive displays in exhibitions, events, trade shows, and museums can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Interactive Display Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the interactive kiosks segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the near future. Interactive kiosks are computers that contains hardware and software and designed to provide access to information and used for education, commerce, entertainment, and communication applications. They are placed in hotels, parks, shops, airports and other public places. Increasing adoption of interactive kiosks for various applications is a factor driving growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the end use industry segments, the transportation segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing usage of interactive displays to provide information to consumers regarding timing of arrival and departure, ticket prices, reservations, and real-time status of the railway or plane are factors increasing its demand in various ports and stations.

Global Interactive Display Market: Regional Analysis

Market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to register high growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of interactive displays among end user, coupled with high adoption of technologically advanced devices are factors driving growth of the target market in this region. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Presence of prominent players in China, Japan, and South Korea in this region is a key factor fueling growth of the target market. In addition, increasing government investment in education sector is another factor anticipated to support growth of the interactive display market in Asia Pacific.

Global Interactive Display Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Interactive Whiteboard

Interactive Video Wall

Interactive Monitor

Interactive Table

Interactive Kiosks

Segmentation by End Use Industry:

Education

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Corporate & Government

Transportation

Retail & Hospitality

Sports and Entertainment

Industrial

Others

