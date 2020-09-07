Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Molded Fiber Trays Market market.

Global Molded Fiber Trays Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global molded fiber trays market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end use, and region.

Global Molded Fiber Trays Market: Overview

Molded fiber is a packaging material usually derived from recycled paper, plant fibers or corrugated boxes, and molded pulp trays. Molded fiber trays are gaining traction as an eco-friendly packaging of customer durables & electronics products, healthcare products, automotive and mechanical parts, and a range of food items such as fruits and eggs.

Global Molded Fiber Trays Market: Dynamics

Molded fiber trays are having diversified application regarding packaging of food items including eggs, frozen food, fruits, and vegetables, etc. which aids to protect them from environmental elements including air, sunlight which may adversely affect on food items. This is a key factor projected to augment global market growth. These trays are made up of recyclable materials including paper and paperboards which makes them ideal for eco-friendly packaging of products. Increasing consumption of pre-packaged food among the youth population is one of the major factor expected to drive growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing awareness among manufacturers regarding benefits associated with usage of recyclable material for packaging which includes easy to dispose of after use and lower in cost. These are some additional factors anticipated to propel growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing demand and popularity for molded fiber tray packaging in the transportation & logistics sector owing to numerous benefits such as durability, ease of handling, and advanced protection, which is expected to fuel global molded fiber trays market growth.

Global Molded Fiber Trays Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the molded pulp type segments, the transfer molded pulp segment is anticipated to account for significant revenue share, owing to its properties including suitability, electrically neutral, and better bracing, blocking and cushioning protection capabilities.

Among the end use segments, the food & beverages packaging segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to its growing consumption of ready-to-eat and pre-packaged food products.

Global Molded Fiber Trays Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific molded fiber trays market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rapid growth of the food and beverages sector in this region. Moreover, growing intake of pre-packaged food products among the working population is fueling target market growth. In addition, ample availability of labor and raw materials needed for the production of these trays at a reduced cost is another factor anticipated to support the revenue growth of the target market. Molded fiber trays market in Europe is projected to contribute significant revenue shares in the target market, owing to advancements in processing and packaging technologies, along with rising demand for sustainable packaging solution. North America market for molded fiber trays is anticipated to register robust growth, owing to the rising number of modern trade stores selling packaged food products and rapid growth of the food processing industry. Markets in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are projected to register moderate growth during the forecast period.

Global Molded Fiber Trays Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Molded Pulp Type:

Processed Pulp

Transfer Molded

Thick Wall

Thermoformed Fiber

Segmentation by End Use:

Consumer Durables & Electronics

Food & Beverages Packaging

Healthcare Products Packaging

Automotive & Mechanical Parts Packaging

Transportation & Logistics Packaging

Food Service Disposables Packaging

