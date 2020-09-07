Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rice Seed market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Rice Seed Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Rice Seed market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Rice Seed Market Size & Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Rice Seed Market

The global rice seed market size was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2018. Rising demand for rice as a staple food among consumers in developing economies such as China and India is expected to remain a favorable factor. Industry growth is also positively influenced by technologically advanced agricultural practices that have ultimately improved yield and strengthened the supply.

Over the past few years, there has been an increase in consumption of brown rice several Asian countries like India, China, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Medical research has shown that brown rice is much healthier than conventional product variants. A cup of brown rice has 218 calories, along with 44 grams of carbohydrate, 3.5 grams of fiber, 1.8 grams fat, and 5 grams protein. It also includes iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, copper, manganese, selenium, vitamin B1, B3, B5, B6, and vitamin E. This form is highly recommended for diabetic patients as an alternative to conventional rice owing to its high fiber and low calorie composition.

Farmers and agriculturists have been receiving immense support from government and private institutions. Easy availability of agricultural credits, fertilizers, pesticides, contract services, and machinery has resulted in a production boost to cater to the soaring demand. Farmers have also been adopting knowledge-intensive technologies, in addition to support from government and non-profit organizations in the form of technical knowledge required for better crop management practices and enhanced yields. All of these efforts aid in production of quality seeds, which ensure germination, freedom from weed and seed-borne diseases, crop stands, better harvest, and higher profits.

Product Insights of Rice Seed Market

Hybrid products accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 70.0% in 2018. Rising popularity of cross-breed categories owing to multiple advantages such as enhanced yield, vigor, and resistance to disease and pests is expected to have a positive impact on segment growth. Furthermore, a majority of grain producing nations have established systems for hybrid seed production and distribution, effective quality assurance programs, and system to oversee the production of seeds.

It has been observed that hybrid products have a yield advantage of more than 30.0% over conventional variants. The quantity of hybrid seeds required for certain harvest is much lesser than conventional varieties. Moreover, the average productivity and total return to input cost is higher in hybrid products as compared to conventional ones. As demand for rice is expected to increase tremendously by 2025, the production also needs to be enhanced, which is another factor propelling the use of hybrid variants.

Grain Size Insights

Medium-sized grains held the largest revenue share of close to 50.0% in the rice seed market in 2018. These variants grow two or three times longer than their width and are moist, tender, and slightly chewy. They are sticky in texture and consistency when cooked and are preferred in Southeast Asian countries. Arborio and Valencia, popular varieties of medium grained rice, are suitable for making risotto owing to their ability to absorb liquids and flavors. They are also used to make arancini, or fried rice balls. Bomba is another variety, used to make paella, a Valencian rice dish.

Long grained variants are expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2025 owing to their usage in various delicacies. Some of the popular varieties of long grain product forms are Doongara, Kyeema, Langi, Topaz, Cammalis, Neang Minh, Princess Sari, and Puntal. These grains are long and slender, and are four or five times longer than their width. One of the most popular long-grained products is basmati, which is grown exclusively in India and Pakistan. These are used to prepare pudding, pulao, jambalaya, porridge, biryani, sashimi, and other dishes.

Regional Insights of Rice Seed Market

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 80.0% of the revenue in 2018 owing to the predominant consumption of rice as a staple food item in most Asian countries. The per capita consumption of rice in countries like India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Sri Lanka exceeds 100 kg annually. More than 520 million people in these Asian nations depend upon rice for over 50.0% of their calorie supply. Middle-to-low income Asian countries, including Philippines, Laos, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Cambodia, will continue to witness a surge in per capita consumption of these products as staple food over the coming years.

Europe is projected to be the fastest growing regional market over the course of the forecast period, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2025. There has been growing consumption of rice in staple food items in countries such as Italy, Spain, and numerous Southeastern countries like Bosnia, Romania, Greece, and Turkey. It also forms a major part of several traditional European dishes, including Mediterranean cuisine. This is expected to promote product demand.

Market Share Insights of Rice Seed Market

Some of the key players operating in the global market are Savannah Seeds Private Limited, Bayer CropScience Limited, Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (NSL), Pan Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Kaveri Seeds, Mahyco, DuPont Pioneer, Ajeet Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Mahindra Agri Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Biostadt India Limited, Rallis India Limited, and Syngenta. The market is fragmented owing to very low entry barriers. There is high concentration of small-to-medium enterprises in developing countries like China and India. Increasing demand for organic products as well as brown, black, red, and purple rice is providing lucrative opportunities for players to capitalize on.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Rice Seed Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global rice seed market report on the basis of product, grain size, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hybrid

Open-pollinated Varieties

Grain Size Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Long

Medium

Short

