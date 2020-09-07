Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Egg-free Mayonnaise market.

Egg-free Mayonnaise Market: by Distribution Type (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Convenience store, and Others) by End-Use (HORECA and Household), and by Geography-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the egg-free mayonnaise market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Million Tons) and revenue (USD Million).

The egg-free mayonnaise market has enormous opportunities to nurture across the globe in the upcoming future and is expected to grow at a single-digit CAGR within the forecast period. The rapid engrossment for the use of egg alternatives such as plant-based products by the food and beverage industry is propelled by many factors including demand for the concept of veganism and rise in awareness about health and nutrition, environmental sustainability and improved food safety. The egg-free mayonnaise offers numerous health benefits such as fewer calories compared with normal mayonnaise and high presence of vitamins (A, D, E, and K). It is considered an effective source to slow down the cholesterol level because of high nutritional value, and low-calorie content. Due to these health benefits, the food and beverage sector is utilizing the egg-free mayonnaise which led to the development of the market.

The egg-free mayonnaise market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channels and applications. Based on the distribution channel, the egg-free mayonnaise market is classified into hypermarket, supermarket, convenience store, and others. Based on the end-use, egg-free mayonnaise market segmented into HORECA and Households. The egg-free mayonnaise has a huge demand in hotels, restaurants, and canteens owing to the varieties of flavors present such as garlic and herb, aioli, mint, tandoori and mild curry. The manufacturers are offering these wide ranges of products as mentioned to have a unique position in the market as well as to gain market share. Based on region, Europe and North America influence the market owing to the rise in demand for plant-based products and huge consumption of mayonnaise whereas the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a faster pace owing to increased consumption and penetration.

The significant rise in the demand for nutritious food and a growing awareness of animal welfare are the primary factors that are driving the market. The demand for nutritious food has increased owing to awareness about healthy lifestyle and to restrain from health issues such as diabetes, blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol level problem. The growing awareness of animal welfare is due to an increase in the number of vegan individuals. Moreover, NGOs are promoting animal welfare as well as the concept of veganism which ultimately led to the development of the market.

Some of the players present in egg-free mayonnaise market are Dr. Oetkar , Crosse & Blackwell, Kensington & Sons, LLC, Nestle, Zydus Wellness Limited, Del Monte Foods Inc., Spectrum Organic Products, LLC, Unilever Group, Just Inc., Veeba Food Services Private Limited, and Follow Your Heart, Remia C.V., Granovita, Nasoya Foods, Inc. and Conagra Brands, Inc. among others.

This report segments the global egg-free mayonnaise market as follows:

Global Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market: Distribution Type Segment Analysis

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Others

Global Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market: End-Use Segment Analysis

HoReCa

Household

Global Egg-Free Mayonnaise Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

