Abstract

The report electroplating market covers forecast and analysis on a global and regional level. The research report offers a huge estimation of the market, opportunities, competition, emerging trends, and industry-validated market numbers. The report provides remarkable data of 2016, 2017, & 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million).

The global electroplating market is expected to register a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. Electroplating is most commonly used for decorative purposes or to prevent corrosion of a metal. It is a process of plating one metal plate onto another by the technique of hydrolysis. Some of the specific types of electroplating are silver plating, copper plating, and chromium plating. Electroplating finds a variety of applications in electrical & electronics, machinery parts, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries. Heavy demand for electroplating from the electrical & electronics industry, especially in manufacturing of components in televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioners are expected to propel the growth of the electroplating market. However, governments of several regions are imposing certain regulations on the electroplating process due to the emission of harmful chemicals & gases, which get released in the atmosphere. This factor is likely to hinder the market growth over the forecast years.

Based on the metal type, global electroplating market has been classified into gold, nickel, copper, silver, chromium, zinc, and others. The largest market share was held by the gold segment in 2018. This segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Gold electroplating has applicationsthe especially in jewelry and others, including electrical connectors and printed board circuits. Growing demand for decorative metal finishing with gold along with rising disposable income is expected to fuel the demand for the segment over the forecast period.

The global electroplating market is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, jewelry, machinery parts & components, and others on the basis of end-use industry. In the global electroplating market, the automotive segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This segment is expected to gain considerable traction in the forecast timeline owing to its utilization in automotive components for optimal protection against wear & corrosion. For instance, zinc-nickel plating has been widely used for advanced protection from excessive heat and corrosion resistance.

Based on the region, the global electroplating market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to show remarkable growth over the forecast period. Owing to the rising production facilities of various industrial sectors, especially in the electronics and semiconductors industry coupled with rapid urbanization, the demand for the market is expected to grow considerably in the region over the forecast years.

The electroplating market is associated with major players including Superchem Finishers, Metalor Technologies International SA, Heimerle+meule GmbH, Sharrets Plating Co., Inc., Peninsula Metal Finishing, Inc., J&N Metal Products LLC, Bajaj Electroplaters, Roy Metal Finishing, Inc., Pioneer Metal Finishing, Kuntz Electroplating, Inc., Interplex Holdings, Pte. Ltd., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, and Allied Finishing, Inc. The major policies implemented by these leading companies in the market are recent developments, new product launches, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions. These companies are aiming more on investment in expansions, partnerships, and innovations to increase their market share.

This report segments the global electroplating market as follows:

Global Electroplating Market: Metal Type Segment Analysis

Gold

Nickel

Copper

Silver

Chromium

Zinc

Others

Global Electroplating Market: End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Jewelry

Machinery Parts & Components

Others

Global Electroplating Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

