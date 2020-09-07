Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Conductive Fibers market.

Abstract

The forecast and analysis for the conductive fibers market on a global and regional level are covered in this report. The study offers a widespread valuation of the market, competition, evolving trends, opportunities, and industry-validated market numbers. The report provides significant data of 2016, 2017, & 2018 along with an estimate from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million).

The conductive fibers are made of fibers, yarns, dyes, fabric, and chemicals. These fabrics are manufactured by integrating the fabric or yarns with the electronic devices resulting in high tech wearable. The performance of wearable in terms of monitoring, communication, and conducting energy depends on the integration of electronic devices in the fabric. The global conductive fiber has ample of opportunities over the horizon. The market is expected to exhibit high CAGR over the forecast timeline because of the growing awareness among consumers regarding conductive fibers owing to their applications in temperature monitoring, health & fitness tracking coupled with its anti-radiation properties. On the dark side, fluctuating raw materials prices of nylon chips used for the manufacturing of conductive fibers could challenge the market growth.

The global conductive fabric market is categorized into the non-woven fabric, woven fabric, and knitted fabric which is based on the mode of application. The woven fabric segment has accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. As flexibility and durability of woven fabric make it preferable among various end-use industries, the segment is gaining a positive impact.

On the basis of base material type, the global conductive fibers market has been segmented into polyester, cotton, nylon, polyamide, wool, and others. The nylon segmented has accredited for the maximum share in 2018. The segment is anticipated to gain momentum over the forecast period owing to its lightweight and ease in the manufacturing of more durable nylon based fabrics.

The global conductive fibers market has been categorized into military & defense, aerospace & aviation, sports & fitness, consumer electronics, protection & safety, fashion & entertainment, transportation, architecture, and industrial belts on the basis of end-use. In 2018, the sports and fitness segment has dominated the market share in terms of revenue. Moreover, the segment is further expected to register the fastest CAGR value over the forecast period owing to the integration of electronics devices with sports fabrics, which allows tracking of footsteps and heart rates.

Based on the region, the global conductive market has been divided into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing urbanization in emerging economies, especially in China and India. Additionally, the rising awareness among the consumers in the region about the benefits and functionality of conductive fibers is further propelling the market growth.

The global conductive fibers market is highly associated with major players including W. ZIMMERMANM GmbH & Co. KG, Swicofil AG, William Barnet & Son, LLC, PERLON Group, Ronda Industrial Belts Technology Limited, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, KGS Diamond, Eeonyx Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, Seiren Co. Ltd., NV Bekaert SA, and Syscom Advance Materials, Inc. The major strategies implemented by these leading companies in the market are collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions. These companies are focusing more on investment in innovations, partnerships, and expansions to increase their market share.

