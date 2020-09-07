Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biometric-as-a-Service market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Biometric-as-a-Service Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Biometric-as-a-Service market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Worldwide Biometric-as-a Serivce (BaaS) is significantly opted as an prepossessing substitute of traditional biometric software model. Such services are gauging attraction in numerous industry verticals, as it benefits organizations with all biometric capabilities, without need of actually installing expensive biometric software model.

Biometric technology and systems is globally flourishing for various applciations. This approach is way more secured when compared to traditional or manual methods. Biometric as a services are gaining huge consumer attention currently, as it provides advanced security when compared to password, pincode or locks. With the help of such services, one is not liable of carrying biometric hardware to every location and irrespective of the location the data will be shared online. However, requirement of technically skilled workforce is hampering overall market demand of the biometric as services to some extent. Flourishing market demand in large Information Technology (IT) organizations is anticipated to result in benefitting opportunities during forecast time frame.

Global biometric-as-a-service market is classified based on modality, scanner type, application, vertical, and region. Modality segment is prominently segmented into unimodal, and multimodal. Unimodal BaaS solutions are diversly adopted worldwide, attributing to the benefit of less complexity and easy deployment when compared to multimodal technologies. Thereby unimodel segment is observed to account notable market share. However, is doesnt assures complete reliability and is often used in industries with low security requirement. Scanner type segment is further bifurcated into voice recognition, fingerprint recognition, palm recognition, iris recognition, and facial recognition. Worldwide rising criminal cases has increased the demand of fingerprint data base simultaneously. In case of scanner type segmentation, fingerprint recognition sub-segment held prominent market share in the year 2018. Biometric-as-a-service is opted for diversified applications including time recording, site access control, web and workplace, and mobile application. Vertical segment further includes government, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, and IT and telecom. Governments of various countries are extensively opting BaaS solution to deal with critical crime cases such as illegal immigration and identity theft. Degradation in overall cost of deployment is another factor responsible flourishing market penetration rate in Governments of developing economies. Rise in crime rate acts as an add on to the market growth.

On the basis of Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) market includes the present and upcoming detailed market analysis for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Geographically, North America held largest share of Biometric-as-a-Service market by the end of the year 2017. The region is observed to be technically advanced and possess the potential of early adoption of the technology. Out of all North American countries, the United States is observed to be major market contributor with capability to cope up with huge investments during integration of advanced technologies.

Some of the prominent market players of Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) are NEC, Aware, Inc., Fujitsu, Nuance, Leidos, IriTech, Fulcrum Biometrics, Idemia, M2SYS, Smilepass, Certibio, HYPR, BioID, Accenture, and Phonexia, among others.

The report segments biometric-as-a-service market as follows:

Biometric-as-a-Service Market: Modality Segment Analysis

Unimodal

Multimodal

Biometric-as-a-Service Market: Scanner Type Analysis

Voice Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Palm Recognition

Iris Recognition

Facial Recognition

Biometric-as-a-Service Market: Application Segment Analysis

Time Recording

Site Access Control

Web and Workplace

Mobile Application

Biometric-as-a-Service Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

Government

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Biometric-as-a-Service Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

