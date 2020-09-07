Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Optical Amplifiers market.

Abstract

An optical amplifier is a device that captures optical signal as input and directly amplifies it without converting it to an electrical signal. It is highly preferred for transmitting signals over long distances that are more than 100 km with minimum attenuation losses within fiber. This type of amplifiers contributes prime importance in optical communication and laser physics. It works on the principle of optical repeaters that are assembled in fiber optic cables that are opted by most of the telecommunication links worldwide. In order to manage broadband, optical amplifiers are opted as they remarkably assist in upgrading the communication networks. Furthermore, it also organizes traffic with high speeds that assist in implementing effective backbone for a network. It works on the principle of Wave Division Multiplexing (WDM) by multiplexing numerous optical signals as single optical signal at input end and later de-multiplexing it back after the amplification of signal. It is highly implied and preferred for long distance communication as it effectively eliminates losses occurred in the path itself. Comparatively it offers high reliability and flexibility at low cost. Often they work on stimulated emission principle.

Communication market is tremendously growing due to increased smart phones as well as internet transmission of data thereby increasing traffic density resulting in escalating demand of optical communication. For a network support, it requires end to end data transport over optical systems that are transmitted through innovative engines termed as optical amplifier components. Such optical amplifier components are significantly effective to create low-cost transport across communication network. Moreover, they are preferred for network infrastructure that works on outrageous speed. However low bandwidth signals and videos are not compatible enough, also they are not able to directly drive adoption of optical components. Moreover factors like dependency on polarization, high coupling loss, and extreme noise producing random fluctuations are restricting growth of optical amplifier market. 4G and 5G technologies are immensely trending worldwide in telecommunication industry, thereby creating significant opportunities for the market. Optical amplifiers are opted by telecommunication industry for reducing traffic and conveying premium communication services. Furthermore, laser physics that includes quantum mechanics tends to create immense opportunities for the market too.

Optical amplifiers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Segmentation based on product type market is classified under three section Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers (SOAs), Erbium-doped Fiber Amplifiers (EDFAs) and Raman Amplifier. All these optical amplifiers provide immense benefits of low gain and high speed. Additional the transmission of data is bidirectional thereby reducing the size of the device. Increasing use and demand of optical amplifiers has led to its applications in various domains like scientific and R&D, industrial Sector, components for OCT light engines, telecom, premises, utility, military, security and metropolitan. North America holds the largest share owing to high adoption rates of innovative new optical telecom network technologies in this region. Asia Pacific exhibits the signs of being the fastest growing optical amplifier market due to the presence of numerous leading companies of fiber optics domain.

Some of the key players operating in global e Optical Amplifiers Market are Furukawa Electric, Huawei, NeoPhotonix, Agilent Technologies, , Source Photonics, Rohm Semiconductor, GigOptix, Zhone Technologies, NEC, MRV, Vitesse, Oclaro/Opnext, Reflex Photonics, Avago Technologies, Advanced Photonix, Accelink, Ikanos, Analog Devices, Emcore, Sumitomo, ACON, Broadcom, Menara Networks, JDS Uniphase, Emcore, Finisar, and Transmode.

The report segments global optical amplifiers market as follows:

Global Optical Amplifiers Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers (SOAs)

Erbium-doped Fiber Amplifiers (EDFAs)

Raman Amplifier

Global Optical Amplifiers Market: Application Segment Analysis

Components for OCT Light Engines

Scientific and R&D

Industrial Sector

Telecom

Premises

Utility

Military

Security

Metropolitan

Global Optical Amplifiers Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

