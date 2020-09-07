Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Structural Steel market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Structural Steel Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Structural Steel market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Structural Steel Market: by Product (Heavy Sectional Steel, Light Sectional Steel, and Rebar), by Application (Residential, Non-Residential, and Industrial)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The study covers estimation and analysis for the structural steel market on a global and regional level. It offers a broad valuation of the market, opportunities, competition, emerging trends, and industry-validated market statistics. The report provides significant data of 2016, 2017, & 2018 along with an assessment from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons).

Structural steel is a category of steel in numerous shapes, including H-shaped, L-shaped, I-shaped, T-shaped, and others. It provides ductility, toughness, high-strength, and fire resistance. Structural steel finds applications across construction in buildings, pipelines, bridges, and ships. The global structural steel market has ample opportunities in construction industry over the horizon. Surging usage of the product in residential & non-residential buildings, especially in emerging economies is expected to drive the global structural steel market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness regarding the design and flexibility of structural steel in construction applications is further likely to dominate the market growth. However, high maintenance costs associated with structural steel, as it is an alloy of iron which is vulnerable to corrosion, could challenge the market growth.

Based on the product, the global structural steel market has been classified into heavy sectional steel, light sectional steel, and rebar. The heavy sectional steel segment has accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The segment is projected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast years, as heavy structural steel possess excellent chemical & physical properties of seismic resistance and high strength, which are helpful in construction activities. Moreover, the increasing use of heavy structural steel in construction of airports, data centers, and healthcare facilities has strengthened the demand for the segment.

The global structural steel market is categorized into residential, non-residential, and industrial, based on the mode of application. In terms of revenue, the industrial segment accredited for the largest share in 2018. Structural steel finds applications mostly in industrial production and construction technology. Massive demand for structural steel in industrial applications including walls and glass surfaces, curvilinear groups, institutional buildings, and commercial sectors has gained momentum in the market.

Based on the region, the global structural steel market has been divided into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific led by India, China, and South Korea is estimated to surpass high CAGR owing to high construction activities and rapid urbanization and industrialization. Middle East led by UAE is projected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rising real estate and infrastructure development in the region. Moreover, increasing government expenditure on construction activities is expected to boost regional growth. Major steel-consuming countries such as UK, France, and Germany in Europe are further likely to gain the market share owing to the growth in residential and non-residential sectors coupled with up-gradation in construction and renovation activities.

The Structural Steel market is highly united with major players including Tata Steel, Baosteel Company, Anyang Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd., Steel Authority of India Limited, VISA Steel, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Hesteel Group Company Limited, Shagang Group Company Limited, ArcelorMittal S.A., and others. The major tactics implemented by these foremost companies in the market are mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and collaborations. These companies are centering more on investment in inventions, partnerships, and expansions to increase their market share.

