Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ethylene Dichloride Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ethylene Dichloride market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global ethylene dichloride market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Million Tons) and revenue (USD Million).

The global ethylene dichloride market is likely to witness substantial growth within a few years and is anticipated to grow at a single-digit CAGR within the forecast period. There is immense potential in the ethylene dichloride market due to its variety of applications and growing demand in the market. Ethylene dichloride is used in several applications such as; wetting and penetrating agent, dispersant in plastics and rubber, as a metal degreaser, grain fumigant in textile and PVC cleaning. These attributes are growing its consumption in the construction, automotive, packaging, furniture, medical, and other markets. Owing to its crucial properties such as high melting point and vapor pressure, it is utilized in packaging, transport, apparel, and healthcare industries. Moreover, increasing urbanization and government intervention towards the infrastructure development for the public and private benefit has led to the consumption of ethylene dichloride.

The global ethylene dichloride market has been categorized on the basis of application and end-use industry. Based on the application, the ethylene dichloride market is segmented into vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene amines, and others. Vinyl chloride monomer accounts for a maximum share compared to others because the major usage of ethylene dichloride is towards the production of vinyl chloride. Further, vinyl chloride is used for the manufacturing of the PVC which is used in windows, pipes, fittings, automobile parts, etc. Thus, the vinyl chloride segment is anticipated to surge at the highest CAGR within the forecast period. Moreover, ethylene dichloride is also used for the production of ethylene amines which then used as corrosion inhibitors, lube oil and fuel additives, surfactants, and wood preservatives. Further, it is also used for the production of other chemicals such as trichloroethane, trichloroethylene, and vinylidene chloride. Based on the end-use industry, the market is segmented into construction, automotive, packaging, furniture, medical, and others. In the automotive sector, it is majorly used for manufacturing automobile components such as automobile instruments panels and sheathing of electrical cables.

Increasing demand for PVC and gasoline are the major drivers which are uplifting the global ethylene dichloride market. One of the plastics which are having the highest production and consumption is PVC. Moreover it has ample usage in pipes & fittings, wires and cable, flooring, films and sheet, and other applications. The main component used for the production of PVC is ethylene dichloride which is ultimately boosting the global ethylene dichloride market. The factor which might hinder the global ethylene dichloride market is the government regulations on the consumption pattern due to which it has side effects on health. For instant, inhaling ethylene dichloride could give respiratory ailments, nausea, and it can also damage the kidney, liver, and central nervous system.

Key players for the ethylene dichloride market are Bayer AG, Dow DuPont Inc., Formosa Plastics Corporation, INEOS Group Ltd, LG Chem Ltd., Occidental Chemical Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Saudi Aramco, Solvay SA, and Westlake Chemical among others.

