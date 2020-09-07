The Anti-Slip Additives Market 2020 research report is a professional and in-depth study of the current state of the Anti-Slip Additives market.

Sealed concrete surfaces become slippery, when wet. Thus walking and riding vehicles on these slippery surfaces become unsafe. Anti-slip additives combined with sealers often applied on these sealed concrete surfaces for consistent texture and improved grip. These anti-slip additives are resistant to mild acids and alkali, stains, salts and dirt. Anti-slip additives provide less abrasive surface finish to reduce personal injury due to falls. These additives are added only in the top coat of the sealers. The proportion of the quantity of anti- slip additives and quantity of sealer should be accurate in the coating mixture lest will result in increased surface friction. Anti-slip additives are applied in different application such as marine deck, construction flooring, etc.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Anti-Slip Additives market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Anti-Slip Additives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Anti-Slip Additives players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-Slip Additives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Anti-Slip Additives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Anti-Slip Additives market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Anti-Slip Additives market segments and regions.

