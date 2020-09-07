Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Naturally Derived Sweeteners market.

The study covers forecast and analysis for the naturally derived sweeteners market on a global as well as regional level. The report presents a broad valuation of the market, opportunities competition, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The research report provides prominent data of 2016 to 2018 along with estimation from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).

Naturally derived sweeteners are the compounds derived directly from the food products, including honey, brown rice syrup, agave syrup, lucuma fruit sugar, coconut sugar, etc. They contain calories and nutrients, which are metabolized as they pass through the body. Naturally derived sweeteners have received much interest owing to increasing health concerns over the consumption of artificial sugar and issues related to the same. Serious health concerns about high sugar intake and rejection of white sugar by consumers have driven the global naturally derived sweeteners market growth.

Based on the product type, global naturally derived sweeteners market has been classified into stevia, palm sugar, coconut sugar, honey, maple syrup, monk fruit sugar, agave syrup, lucuma fruit sugar, molasses, and natural sweetener blends. The stevia segment has dominated the market share in 2018. Stevia is a sugar substitute, which is derived from the plant species Stevia Rebaudiana. Stevia sweetener has almost no calories, which is good for diabetes patients and it also helps to keep cholesterol at normal levels, therefore, these factors are helping the market in gaining a positive growth.

The global naturally derived sweeteners market is categorized into organic and conventional among the nature segment. The organic nature has dominated the market share in 2018 and is further expected to continue the growth during the forecast timeline. Rising awareness of the organic certification and food products associated with their superior quality is influencing the market value.

Based on end-use, the global naturally derived sweeteners market has been classified into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and tabletop sweetener. The food segment has accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue owing to shifting consumer preference towards natural sugar. In the food and beverage industry, increasing demand for low-calorie sugars has become a top priority for consumers for health concerns to lead a better lifestyle.

Based on the sales channel, the global naturally derived sweeteners market has been segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The direct sales segment has contributed to the maximum market share in 2018 as most of the natural sweeteners are available in the market and are used in the food processing industry because of which direct B2B sales are in demand.

On a global scale, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at an exponential rate over the forecast period owing to the high demand for natural sweeteners and rising health concerns in the region. Moreover, the high availability of raw materials and favorable manufacturing incentives is further paving the way for regional market growth.

The major players in the global naturally derived sweeteners market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Merisant Company, Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., GLG Lifetech Corporation, Madhava Natural Sweeteners, PureCircle Limited, Wisdom Natural Brands (SweetLeaf Stevia), among others. These companies are focusing more on investment in innovations, partnerships, and expansions to increase their market share. The major strategies implemented by these leading companies in the market are new product launches, recent developments, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions.

This report segments the global naturally derived sweeteners market as follows:

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Stevia

Palm Sugar

Coconut Sugar

Honey

Maple Syrup

Monk Fruit Sugar

Agave Syrup

Lucuma Fruit Sugar

Molasses

Natural Sweetener Blends

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market: Nature Segment Analysis

Organic

Conventional

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market: End-Use Segment Analysis

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Tabletop Sweeteners

Global Naturally Derived Sweeteners Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

