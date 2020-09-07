Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market: Report by Type (Flake, Molten, And Slurry), by Application (Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, and Insulation), and by End-Use Industry (Paints, Automotive, Construction, Chemicals, Plastics, and Textiles)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global neopentyl glycol market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Million Tons) and revenue (USD Million).

The global neopentyl glycol market is likely to witness substantial growth within the forecast years. There is humongous potential for the NPG market due to its excellent properties, variety of applications and growing demand in the market. Some of the properties that make neopentyl glycol prominent are superior thermal stability, good chemical and stain resistance, excellent hardness, ideal glass transition temperature range, good fluidization characteristics, and outstanding weathering. These attributes are leading to an increased consumption OF NPG in the paints, automotive, construction, chemicals, plastics, and textile industries. Moreover, some excellent properties such as high resistance to oxidation, non-polar chemical nature, and improved stability towards heat, water, and light are leading to its increasing adoption as an intermediate in producing enormous chemical products, which are ultimately expected to uplift the growth of the neopentyl glycol market over the forecast years.

The global neopentyl glycol market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and end-use industry. Based on the type, the neopentyl glycol market is segmented into flake, molten, and slurry. Based on the application, the neopentyl glycol market is segmented into coatings, adhesives & sealants, and insulation. Based on the end-use industry, the market is segmented into paints, automotive, construction, chemicals, plastics, and textiles. Due to the properties of NPG such as enhanced scratch resistance, neopentyl glycol is extensively used in paint and coating industries. Effective penetration of protective coatings in the expanding industrial sectors is anticipated to propel the growth of the neopentyl glycol market over the forecast years. Furthermore, NPG is also used as a base resin for greases, hydraulic fuels, and aircraft engine lubricants which is most likely to offer significant opportunity to upsurge the demand of NPG in the market over the forecast years.

The huge investment in new product development, especially in the pharmaceuticals and personal care industry is the major factor that is expected to fuel the growth and penetration of the neopentyl glycol market over the forecast timeframe owing to its utilization in pesticide vibration dampers as a base product. However, the factor which might impede the growth of the NPG market over the forecast period is the availability of substitutes such as ethylene glycol, at a much cheaper price.

Key players operating in the neopentyl glycol market are BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, LG Chem, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC., OXEA GmbH, Perstorp, Polioli S.p.A., Oleon NV, and Shandong Dongchen New Technology Co, Ltd., among others.

This report segments the global valve positioners market as follows:

Global Neopentyl Glycol Market: Type Segment Analysis

Flake

Molten

Slurry

Global Neopentyl Glycol Market: Application Analysis

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Insulation

Global Neopentyl Glycol Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Paints

Automotive

Construction

Chemicals

Plastics

Textiles

Global Neopentyl Glycol Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market: Report by Type (Flake, Molten, And Slurry), by Application (Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, and Insulation), and by End-Use Industry (Paints, Automotive, Construction, Chemicals, Plastics, and Textiles)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580