Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Robotic Process Automation market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Robotic Process Automation Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Robotic Process Automation market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Robotic Process Automation Market: by Component (Software and Service) by End Use Industry (Retail, Transportation, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

The IT industry has witnessed notable growth over the past few years. In 2015, the global IT sector produced revenue of around USD 4.4 trillion in comparison to USD 3.4 trillion in 2010. This growth is due to the ever increasing number of offshore development centers in the Asia Pacific region. In 2018, the Indian IT sector grew to USD 181 billion. This number is projected to reach USD 250 billion by 2020. Thus upsurge of robotic process automation market due to IT sector.

Increasing use of internet in retail sector is majorly driving the global robotic process automation market. Digitalization is paving the way for retailers to broaden their customer base. In US alone, the e-commerce sales grew by almost 16% in 2017 from 2016. The global e-commerce sales in 2017 were USD 2.3 trillion as compared to USD 1.3 trillion in 2014. Major factor contributing to this growth is the increasing usage of mobile applications for online shopping. Global products and services purchased through mobile were about 60% in 2017 as compared to 52.5% in 2016. Organizations in the retail sector have opted to use automated solutions to handle illegal accounts, update orders, and keep track of shipped goods. Thus, retail sector will contribute significantly in the growth of robotic process automation market during the forecast timeframe. On a contrary, high initial investment is expected to have adverse effect on robotics process automation market growth. Nonetheless, advancements in technology along with developments in various industry sectors may open new avenues for the market in the near future.

Based on end use industry segment, global robotic process automation market is bifurcated into retail, transportation, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecom, others. The BFSI segment is expected to hold a notable market share during the forecast timeframe. Software and service form the component segment for robotic process automation market. Software segment is anticipated to rise at substantial rate during the forecast period.

North America holds a substantial share in global robotic process automation market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the analysis period. Increasing usage of robotic process automation for retail sector along with the rapid advancements in technology are the major drivers for the market in this region. Further, presence of prominent market players such as IPsoft Inc., Automation Anywhere, Inc. and many more in the region is anticipated to shape the robotic process automation market massively. Usage of automation processes in the BFSI sector to reduce cost and enhance productivity is the major driving factor for growth of robotic process automation markets in Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the robotic process automation market are Blue Prism Group Plc, Atos SE, Cognizant, Infosys Ltd., IPsoft, Inc., UiPath Inc., Automation Anywhere Inc., Be Informed B.V., and Jacada, Inc. among others.

The report segments global robotic process automation market as follows:

Robotic Process Automation Market: Component Segment Analysis

Software

Service

Robotic Process Automation Market: End Use Industry Segment Analysis

Retail

Transportation

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Others

Robotic Process Automation Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Robotic Process Automation in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Robotic Process Automation Market: by Component (Software and Service) by End Use Industry (Retail, Transportation, BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580