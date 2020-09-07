Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Valve Positioners market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Valve Positioners Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Valve Positioners market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Valve Positioners Market: Report by Type (Electro-Pneumatic, Pneumatic, and Digital), by Actuation (Single-Acting, and Double-Acting), and by End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Power, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals, and Food & Beverages)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global valve positioners market is likely to have substantial growth in the coming years and is anticipated to grow at a 4.5% CAGR within the forecast period.The global valve positioner market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.2BN in 2018 to 2.4BN by 2026.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global valve positioners market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Units) and revenue (USD Million).

There is a huge scope in the valve positioners market owing to technological advancement, variety of Actuations and growing demand in the market. Ability to have fine control over the process, minimize valve stem packing friction effects and allow the use of characteristic cams in rotary valves are the attributes of the valve positioners which is creating the demand in several industries. The rise in the demand for the valve positioners in the oil & gas industry owing to the demand and consumption for oil has become the major driver which is uplifting the market at a faster pace. Most of the oil & gas industries are looking forward to cutting down the operating cost, improve the level of efficiency and effectiveness of the plant. This has led to the installation of valve positioners in control valve assemblies which supports efficient plant operation of the oil & gas industry.

The global valve positioners market has been categorized on the basis of the type, actuation, and end-use industry. Based on the type, the valve positioners market is segmented into electro-pneumatic, pneumatic, and digital. The electro-pneumatic uses the amalgamation of both air and electricity which converts current control signals to equivalent pneumatic signals. The pneumatic valve positioners provide the valve actuator with the accurate air pressure to move the valve to the required position. These pneumatic valve positioners are best fitted in industries such as oil & gas, mining and chemical because of the anti-corrosion coating. The digital value positioners use microprocessors due to which it has superior diagnostic capabilities and converts electrical signals to pressure signals. Based on the actuation, the valve positioners system is segmented into single-acting, and double-acting. Based on the end-use industry, the valve positioners system is segmented into oil & gas, power, water & wastewater, chemicals, and food & beverages. In a solar power plant, the valve positioners are utilized which regulates the superheated steam flow. Additionally, the valve positioners are utilized in wind turbines to resist the high fluctuation in wind pressure, corrosion, and temperature.

The rise in the demand for the valve positioners owing to the enhanced importance of controlling and monitoring the process in industry so as to gain maximum output efficiency is one of the major drivers for the market to upsurge. The secondary factor that is boosting the demand for valve positioners is due to the rise in demand and consumption for power and fuel. Some of the factors which might hamper the growth of the valve positioners market are the lack of standardized norms and governing policies.

The key players in the global valve positioners market are Emerson Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Baker Hughes (US), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider (France), Flowserve (US), Metso (Finland), Azbil (Japan), and Rotork (UK).

Valve Positioners Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

