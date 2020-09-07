Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bladder Cancer Therapeutics market.

According to the report, global demand for bladder cancer therapeutics market was valued at approximately USD 3,611.6 million in 2018, and is likely to generate revenue of around USD 4,816.9 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.2% between 2019 and 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global bladder cancer therapeutics market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Bladder cancer is caused due to rapid and uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the urinary bladder. These cancerous cells spread through the lining of the muscular wall of the bladder. More cancer cells develop to form a tumor that can also spread into other parts of the body. A number of therapies have evolved to treat bladder cancers, which has boosted the demand for bladder cancer therapeutics in the market.

The study provides a decisive view on the bladder cancer therapeutics market by segmenting the market based on cancer type, treatment, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on cancer type the market is segmented into transitional cell bladder cancer, superficial bladder cancer, invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell bladder cancer, and other rare types. The transitional cell bladder segment held major share of the market in 2018.

On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, and others. The chemotherapy segment held major share of the market in 2018 due to availability of large number of chemotherapy drugs in the market. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America and Europe held major share of the market in 2018. Innovative healthcare solutions, advanced infrastructure, rising geriatric population base, is likely to boost the growth of the market in these regions. Besides, rising awareness about all type of cancers and the availability of various treatment options, government initiatives, and increasing health care services are also further impeding market growth.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the bladder cancer therapeutics along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the bladder cancer therapeutics market on global level. Bladder cancer is among the 9th most frequently diagnosed cancer. As per the stats provided by the American Cancer Societys in 2017, which estimated about 17,000 deaths due to bladder cancer and around 80,000 new bladder cancer cases. Bladder cancer is among the 4th most common cancer in men, but less common in women, and accounts for about 5-6% of all new cancers in the U.S. Geriatric population is more prone to bladder cancer. In the U.K., bladder cancer is among the 7th most common type of cancer, and around 10,000 people are diagnosed with this cancer every year.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the key players included in the market are Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Celgene Corporation, and Merck & Co.

