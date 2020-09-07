Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mycoplasma Testing market.

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for mycoplasma testing market was valued at approximately USD 553.5 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,347.6 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 13.6% between 2019 and 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the mycoplasma testing market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the mycoplasma testing market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the mycoplasma testing market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the mycoplasma testing market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the mycoplasma testing market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the mycoplasma testing market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the mycoplasma testing by segmenting the market based on product, technique, application, end user and region. All the segments of mycoplasma testing market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Mycoplasmas are simplest self-replicating and smallest bacteria belonging to mollicute genus. Myoplasmas are naturally resistant to antibiotics as they lack cell wall structure around their cell membranes. Due to the small genome size, they cannot synthesize amino acids, nucleic acids and cell wall and thus they exist as parasites in host organisms like animals, plants, humans and insects. Mycoplasma testing is and important process at various phases of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical product development including cell banks, raw materials, unprocessed bulk harvest materials, viral seed stocks and final products. Mycoplasma contamination often goes undetected as they do not cause constantly noticeable alterations like change in turbidity, pH change etc.

The demand for mycoplasma testing market is driven by strong growth witnessed by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry across the globe. Also, cell culture contamination with mycoplasma is major concern. Increasing investments in life science research, need to control cell culture contamination, surge in R&D expenditure are factors that boost the market growth. Presence of large and well established market players may act as a barrier for new entrants. Stringent regulatory requirements, time consuming approval procedures, lack of skilled professionals and high degree of consolidation may act as restraining factors for the market growth. Increasing preference for outsourcing services for mycoplasma testing is expected to bring new growth opportunities for market players in mycoplasma testing.

Based on product, global mycoplasma testing market is bifurcated instruments, services and kits & reagents. Kits and reagents segment is sub segmented into standards & controls, stains, elimination kits & reagent, nucleic acid detection, PCR assay and other kits & reagents. Kits and reagents segment held largest market share in 2018. Continuous and frequent use of kits and reagents attribute to strong commercial sales and thus large market share. Services segment is expected to exhibit highest market growth in the coming years.

Based on techniques market is segmented into enzymatic methods, microbial culture techniques, DNA staining, indirect assay, direct assay, ELISA and PCR. PCR technique segment held largest market share in 2018. Speed, accuracy and flexibility of PCR technique in life science research has led to greater adoption and thus attributes to the largest market share.

The application segment is divided into include end of production cells testing, virus testing, cell line testing and other applications. Largest application segment for mycoplasma testing market in 2018 was cell line testing. Increasing drug development activities by major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies has resulted in greater adoption of mycoplasma which is also expected to register highest growth over the forecast period. Surge in use of cell line testing for biopharmaceutical production and research application drive the demand for mycoplasma testing in cell line.

Research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, cell banks, contract research organizations (CROs), and others are end users of the market. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for largest market share in 2018. Increasing R&D investments and surge in biomolecule development attribute to the large market share.

North America dominated the global mycoplasma testing market in 2018. Developed biopharmaceutical industry, presence of major biopharmaceutical manufacturers, developed R&D infrastructure, increasing investments are factors driving the market growth in this region. In terms of revenue share Europe was second largest regional market. Presence of developed infrastructure, increasing demand for biopharmaceutical research, government initiatives to support R&D are some of factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is expected to exhibit noticeable growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will exhibit rapid growth for mycoplasma testing market in the years to come. Focus of contract research organizations on offering outsourcing services to capture growth opportunities in developing nations in Asia Pacific, surge in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical research, government initiatives to biopharmaceutical research are factors promoting mycoplasma testing market growth in Asia Pacific. Lack of funds and developed infrastructure may attribute to sluggish growth in Middle East and Africa.

Major players included in the report are Agilent Technologies, PromoCell GmbH, Eurofins Scientific, SGS S.A., Roche Diagnostics, Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and American Type Culture Collection among others.

