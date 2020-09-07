Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Adhesive Bandages market.

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for adhesive bandages market was valued at approximately USD 3,004.5 million in 2018, and is likely to generate revenue of around USD 3,771.1 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 3.3% between 2019 and 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global adhesive bandages market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Adhesive bandages are flexible sheet of materials with glue on one side and are used in medical dressing of wounds and small cuts on body. These bandages protect the injured part of a body from germs, and bacteria and also guard from getting worse. They are also called as band-aid which was introduced by Johnson and Johnson in the market. Due to its ease of usage and availability the healthcare product is in high demand in the market. With the rising outdoor and indoor game activities the chances of getting injuries is high which is boosting the adhesive bandage market rapidly.

The study provides a decisive view on the adhesive bandages market by segmenting the market based on product, material, indication, distribution channel, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product the market is segmented into non-medicated bandages, and medicated bandages. The medicated bandage is further segmented into cohesive fabric bandage, and flexible fixation bandage. The medicated bandages segment held major share of the market in 2018 owing to its high efficacy in healing wounds faster. Based on material the market is segmented into woven fabric, plastic, latex strip, and others. The plastic material segment held major share of the market in 2018 since these offer convenience and their material cost is low.

On the basis of indication the market is divided into edema control & pain management, wound management, orthopedic support, and others. The wound management segment dominated the market in 2018 due to rising sport and work related injuries. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail stores, e-commerce and others. The hospital pharmacy segment held major share of the market and is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period due to large number of emergency admissions take place in the hospitals. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the adhesive bandages along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the adhesive bandages market on global level. Rising incidences of sports injuries and other outdoor activities is propelling the market growth for adhesive bandage. As per the stats provided by Stop Sport injuries there are more than 3.4 million kids who receive medical treatment due to sports injuries every year. As per the stats by SSI report around 60% of the organized sport injuries occurs during practices. With this growing number of sport injuries the demand for adhesive bandages is rising and thus propelling the market for adhesive bandages.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the key players included in the market are Johnson and Johnson Consumer Inc., Beierdarf AG, Smith & Nephew Pty Ltd, The 3M Company, Detectaplast, Inc., Conva Tec, and Dynarex Corporation.

This report segments the adhesive bandages market as follows:

Global Adhesive Bandages Market: Product Type segment Analysis

Medicated Bandages

Cohesive Fabric Bandages

Flexible Fixation Bandages

Non-Medicated Bandages

Global Adhesive Bandages Market: Material Segment Analysis

Woven Fabric

Plastic

Latex Strip

Orphan Diseases

Others

Global Adhesive Bandages Market: Indication Segment Analysis

Edema Control & Pain Management

Wound Management

Orthopedic Support

Physician Offices or Clinics

Others

Global Adhesive Bandages Market: Distribution channel Segment Analysis

Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Stores

E-commerce

Others

Global Adhesive Bandages Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

