Abstract

According to the report, global demand for Aesthetic Lasers & Energy Devices market was valued at approximately USD 3,877.3 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 7,955.4 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 10.9% between 2019 and 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the aesthetic lasers & energy devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the aesthetic lasers & energy devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the aesthetic lasers & energy devices market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the aesthetic lasers & energy devices market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the aesthetic lasers & energy devices market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the aesthetic lasers & energy devices market on global and regional basis.

Lasers are playing an important role in transforming the beauty industry. The laser technology provides excellent results in a short span of time with minimal invasiveness. Lasers penetrate the pigment inside the hair or skin by using a wave of light.

Factors such as FDA approval for medical treatments, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, increasing popularity of anti-ageing procedures, growing disposable income in developing regions, increasing obesity, and technological advancements in the body contouring domain will act as major driving factors in the growth of global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market. Lowering costs of aesthetic laser procedures, growing demand from untapped markets, growing popularity of social media, and high investment in research and development will act as an opportunity for the market players in the aesthetic lasers & energy devices market. Nonetheless, high cost of some advanced procedures and lack of reimbursement will restrict the growth of global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market.

The global aesthetic lasers & energy devices market has been split into product, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on product, aesthetic lasers & energy devices market has been segmented into body contouring devices, laser resurfacing devices, and aesthetic ophthalmology devices. The laser resurfacing devices segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to increasing awareness regarding use of body or skin resurfacing devices. The technology segment has been divided into light based technology, UV technology, suction based technology, energy based technology, laser based technology, infrared technology, low temperature-based technology, and radiofrequency technology. Based on application, aesthetic lasers & energy devices market has been segmented into skin resurfacing/scar removal, skin tightening, hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and others. The skin tightening segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018. Based on end user, aesthetic lasers & energy devices market has been segmented into cosmetic surgery clinics, stand-alone centers, and multi-specialty centers.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. Major reasons are presence of latest healthcare setup, increasing obesity, and high demand for body contouring. Europe is expected to be the second major market. The key reasons are focus on aesthetic appearance and high disposable income. Asia Pacific will grow at rapid rate over the forecast time-frame due to increasing obesity and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The Latin America region will grow at a significant rate during the assessment period. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to exhibit definite progression in the anticipated time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Bausch Health Companies Inc, Allergan plc, Energist Medical Group, Candela Medical, Hologic, Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Fotona, Inc., Sciton, Inc., Sisram Medical Ltd., and Lutronic, Inc. among others.

This report segments the Global Aesthetic Lasers & Energy Devices Market as follows:

Global Aesthetic Lasers & Energy Devices Market: By Product

Body Contouring Devices

Laser Resurfacing Devices

Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

Global Aesthetic Lasers & Energy Devices Market: By Technology

Light Based Technology

UV Technology

Suction Based Technology

Energy Based Technology

Laser Based Technology

Infrared Technology

Low Temperature-Based Technology

Radiofrequency Technology

Global Aesthetic Lasers & Energy Devices Market: By Application

Skin Resurfacing/Scar Removal

Skin Tightening

Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Others

Global Aesthetic Lasers & Energy Devices Market: By End User

Cosmetic Surgery Clinics

Stand-Alone Centers

Multi-Specialty Centers

Global Aesthetic Lasers & Energy Devices Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

