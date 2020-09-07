Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Content Screening market.

According to the report, global demand for high content screening market was valued at approximately USD 648.7 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,228.8 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.6% between 2019 and 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the high content screening market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the high content screening market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the high content screening market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the high content screening market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the high content screening market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the high content screening market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the high content screening by segmenting the market based on product, technology, application, end user and region. All the segments of high content screening market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

High content screening (HCS) is a screening technology to detect cell phenotype alteration by substances like peptides, small molecules, or RNAi and is used in drug discovery and biological research. It is also called cellomics or high content analysis (HCA). High content analysis involves phenotypic cell analysis in components of cell or whole cells real-time readout of numerous parameters. Phenotypic alterations may include decrease or increase in production of cellular products, visual appearance changes of cell. Automated microscopy along with image analysis is used in HCS. Unlike high throughput screening, high content screening may be low in throughput but high in content.

The demand for high content screening market is driven by technological advancements in the cell imaging solutions and instruments in terms of quality and efficiency. Also increasing need to reduce costs in pharmaceutical R&D, advancements in imaging instruments and informatics solutions, government grants and venture capital investments are factors that boost the market growth. However, higher cost of instruments has led to lower adoption rate which may act as a restraining factor for the market growth. Growing focus of CROs to offer high content screening services and potential applications of high content screening in personalized medicine are expected to bring new growth opportunities for major market players of high content screening.

Based on product, global high content screening market is bifurcated services, software, accessories, consumables and instruments. Instruments segment is sub segmented into flow cytometers and cell imaging and analysis systems. The instruments segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 whereas software segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period. Technological advancements in instrumentation, high price and instrument automation are major factors that attribute to the large share of instrument product segment.

Based on applications market is segmented into compound profiling, toxicity studies, target identification and validation, primary and secondary screening, and other applications. Target identification and validation application segment held largest market share in 2018. Drug discovery process involves target identification and validation as initial step. Financial losses due to drug attrition in later stages of clinical trials can be minimized using HCS for target identification and validation. Target identification is an important step in drug discovery. Primary and secondary screening application segment will witness highest growth rate over the forecast period.

The end user segment is divided into research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs) and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Largest end users for high content screening market in 2018 were pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies. Increasing drug development activities by major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies has resulted in greater adoption of high content screening technologies by these end users and thus account for largest market share. Increasing focus of CROs to offer outsourcing of drug discovery services has led to faster adoption of HCS technologies by CROs and thus CROs will register highest growth in the years to come.

North America dominated the global high content screening market in 2018. Increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies on novel drug development, growing investments on R&D, availability of funds, growing demand for personalized medicine, and presence of developed R&D infrastructure, technological advancements are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second largest regional market. Rise in R&D spending for drug discovery and development services, presence of developed infrastructure, government initiatives are some of factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will exhibit highest growth for high content screening market in the coming years. Focus of contract research organizations on business expansion and capturing growth opportunities in emerging nations, surge in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research in countries like India and China, government initiatives to improve infrastructure and enhance drug discovery research are factors promoting high content screening market growth in Asia Pacific. Lack of infrastructure and funds may attribute to slower growth in Middle East and Africa.

Major players included in the report are Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioTek Instruments Inc., Tecan Group, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck Millipore, and GE Healthcare among others.

