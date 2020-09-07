Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatment market.

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for vaginal rejuvenation treatment market was valued at approximately USD 4,102.1 million in 2018, and is likely to generate revenue of around USD 9,239.8 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 12.3% between 2019 and 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global vaginal rejuvenation treatment market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Beauty has become an important aspect to every women and its desire is not limited to the face anymore. Vaginal rejuvenation is process which includes vaginal corrective treatment through invasive and non-invasive procedures. These surgeries are aimed at repairing and correcting anatomical structure of a vagina and to resolve age related issues like decrease in erotic sensation, laxity of vagina, lack of lubrication, and stress urinary incontinence. They also repair defects caused after vaginal delivery. There are various factors that affect the strength of vagina which includes obesity, childbirth, smoking, ageing, surgeries and many more. Kegal and pelvic floor exercises are usually recommended for tightening of vaginal tissues.

The study provides a decisive view on the vaginal rejuvenation treatment market by segmenting the market based on type, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on type the market is segmented into reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation, functional vaginal rejuvenation and, cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation. The reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation market is further segmented into perineoplasty, and vaginoplasty. The functional vaginal rejuvenation market is further segmented into clitorial unhooding, and g-spot amplification. The cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation market is further segmented into labioplasty, hymenoplasty, and hoodectomy. The reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation segment held major share of the market in 2018 due to the growing demand for perineoplasty, and vaginoplasty. Vaginoplasty in the U.S. is the most common type of surgery which performed to repair the vaginal canal, mostly after childbirth.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. Asia Pacific held considerable share of the market and is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. Growing awareness and availability of treatment options for vaginal laxity and other vaginal surgeries in the developing economies like India, China, and Malaysia are some of the factors propelling market growth in this region. Besides, growing medical tourism is also one of the factors boosting market growth.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the vaginal rejuvenation treatment along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the vaginal rejuvenation treatment market on global level. Growing popularity of vaginal rejuvenation is gaining traction globally. Vaginal rejuvenation has become a common option for women as women think that these surgeries help increase their comfort and self-confidence. Besides, rising disposable income, technological advancement, decreasing social taboos are some of the other factors boosting market growth. However, these treatments are costly which is hindering the market growth for vaginal rejuvenation treatment.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the key players included in the market are BTL Group of Companies, Lutronic, ThermiGen, LLC, Alma Lasers, Hologic, Venus Concept, Viveve Medical, Fotona, and Almirall.

This report segments the vaginal rejuvenation treatment market as follows:

Global Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatment Market: Type segment Analysis

Reconstructive Vaginal Rejuvenation

Perineoplasty

Vaginoplasty

Functional Vaginal Rejuvenation

Clitorial Unhooding

G-Spot Amplification

Cosmetic Vaginal Rejuvenation

Labioplasty

Hymenoplasty

Hoodectomy

Global Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

