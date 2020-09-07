Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Personal Mobility Devices market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Personal Mobility Devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Personal Mobility Devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Personal Mobility Devices market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Personal Mobility Devices market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Type, end user and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Personal Mobility Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 4980.8 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 8666.1 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.24 % between 2018 and 2025.

Personal mobility devices play a major role in advanced healthcare, as they contribute to the mobility of people with disabilities and improve independent living. The devices are very useful for athletes with disabilities to participate in sporting events like the Paralympic World Cup and others.

The study provides a decisive view on the Personal Mobility Devices market by segmenting the market based on Type, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Wheelchair, Scooters, Handbikes, Walkers, Stair-lifts, Power Add on products and Others. Wheelchairs were the largest segment in 2013. Wheelchair is one of the most commonly used aids to personal mobility. The United Nations provides adequate legislation to require Member States to support the development, manufacture, distribution and operation of these mobility devices. Providing suitable wheelchairs enhances mobility and quality of life, reducing common problems such as progression of deformities and pressure sores, and improving digestion and respiration. Based on the end user segment, the market is bifurcated into Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Urgent Care Center, Home Care Setting and Others.

The geographical segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the personal mobility devices market. Increasing geriatric population, increasing age-related disease prevalence, the presence of improved healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, rising disposable income, and favorable purchase reimbursement policies as well as rental services are among the key factors for the largest share of revenue. It is also predicted that favorable government initiatives will improve the market over the prediction period.

An increasing number of falls, road accidents, spinal cord injuries, meningitis, and workplace disability cases is a major factor driving the growth of the global market for personal mobility devices. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2016, one in seven adults in the United States are suffering from mobility disability. Similarly, according to the 2018 World Health Organization (WHO) fact sheet, road accidents cause around 20 to 50 million injuries annually worldwide. Furthermore, product approval and product launch by key players are expected to drive consumer demand. Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, for example, launched a new QUICKIE Q700 M SEDEO ERGO, an advanced mid-wheel drive wheelchair, in September 2018. Likewise, Permobil AB launched its My Permobil consumer app in March 2018. The new app attaches to wheelchair and allows the user to display critical information about the state of their chair, such as battery charging and distance travel.

Key players within global Personal Mobility Devices market include TOPRO, Briggs Healthcare, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Electric Mobility, Eurovema AB, Graham-Field Health Products Incorporation, Invacare, Kaye Products, Nova, Patterson Medical, Pride mobility, and Sunrise Medical amongst others.

