Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Antisense is a technology which involves synthesis of nucleic acid strands that bind to the mRNA or splicing site on the pre-mRNA and inactivates it efficiently. It is a predominant technology used by many research institutes, and biotech and pharma companies for various applications like diagnostics, research, and therapeutics. RNAi therapeutics has a vast scope in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. In the treatment of serious chronic and rare diseases antisense and RNAi therapeutics are new innovative therapeutic options.

The study provides a decisive view on the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market by segmenting the market based on technology, route of administration, indication, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is divided on the basis of technology into RNAi and antisense RNA. The RNAi technology is further sub segmented into miRNA and siRNA. The antisense RNA held major share of the market in 2018 owing to its potential use in therapeutics. Besides, these molecules are also tested for prevention of disease onset and to halt disease progression. Based on route of administration the market is segmented into intra-dermal, pulmonary, intra-peritoneal, intravenous, topical and other delivery methods. Scientists in this field are developing new delivery systems like nanocarriers, in order to promote in-vivo delivery of oligonucleotides.

Based on indication antisense and RNAi therapeutic market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, respiratory diseases, genetic diseases, infectious diseases, and other disease indications. The oncology segment held major share of the market in 2018 as large number of licensing revenue and research grants are associated with cancer-based trials for RNAi and antisense therapeutics. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America is likely to remain the leading region due to large number of government policies and rising clinical trials which support the process of initiation in developing antisense therapeutics in this region.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the antisense and RNAi therapeutics along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market on global level. The market is driven due to rising cancer cases globally. Besides, technology advancement, and collaborations between pharmaceutical and biotech companies is also rising. Early commercialization of pipeline therapeutics is likely to provide competitive advantage to the market along with multifactorial disease targeting likely to disclose new avenues for antisense and RNAi therapeutic market in the forecast period. But, threat of failure, high expenditure on research and hurdles in drug delivery are the some of the factors hindering market growth globally.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the key players in antisense and RNAi therapeutic market Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Isis Pharmaceuticals, Silence Therapeutics, Santaris, Antisense Therapeutics, and miRagen Therapeutics.

