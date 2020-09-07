Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lymphoedema Diagnostics market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Lymphoedema Diagnostics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Lymphoedema Diagnostics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Lymphoedema Diagnostics market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Lymphoedema Diagnostics market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein technology, disease type, end user and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Lymphedema is an incurable but treatable medical condition that is caused by lymphatic system damage, trauma or congenital defects. When the damage develops greatly that the lymphatic fluid goes beyond the lymphatic transportation capacity, swelling results in the tissues of the affected area as an unusual amount of protein-rich fluid. There are two lymphedema types, primary and secondary. At birth (congenital) or at the beginning of puberty (praecox) or in adulthood (tarda), primary lymphedema may occur. Secondary lymphedema may be caused by surgery or radiation therapy and is a common result of cancer treatments that eliminate or harm lymph nodes or vessels.

The study provides a decisive view on the Lymphoedema Diagnostics market by segmenting the market based on technology, disease type, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on technology, the market is segmented into X-ray Lymphography, Lymphoscintigraphy, Computed Tomography, Ultrasound Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Bioimpedance Analysis, Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging, ICG Lymphography and Fluorescein Sodium Microlymphangiography. The field of lymphoscintigraphy represented the largest market share in 2018. The non-invasive design and simple reproducibility of this technique, as well as the point that lymphatic vascular endothelium is not badly affected by lymphoscintigraphy, are some of the significant advantages that endorse this technology”s adoption.

Based on disease type, the market is segmented into Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Inflammatory Diseases and Other Diseases. In 2018, the cancer group represented the largest market share. The large proportion of this section can be due to the increased prevalence of lymphedema associated with cancer and increased awareness of early diagnosis of disease. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research & academic institutes and other end users. The segment of hospitals was the largest market share in 2018. The large proportion of this section can be due to the large number of hospital-based lymphedema diagnostic procedures, the growing acceptance of minimally invasive procedures, and the increasing adoption of advanced imaging modalities to increase hospital-based workflow performance. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is one of the chief revenue-generating regions in the market. This market is also expected to show high growth in the coming years, mainly due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing awareness about the benefits of early lymphedema diagnosis, improvements in healthcare systems, and growing research activities related to the development of advanced lymphedema diagnostic modalities.

Increasing prevalence of lymphedema and cancer; technological advances in modalities of diagnostic imaging; and increasing public-private organizations ” investments, funds, and grants are the major drivers of this market”s growth.

Key players within global Lymphoedema Diagnostics market include Bausch Health Companies, Galderma S.A., Celtic Pharma, Anacor pharmaceuticals, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Topica Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Moberg Pharma AB, Bayer AG, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Allergen, Inc., Cipla Ltd, Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi S.A., NovaBiotics Inc., and Merz Pharma. amongst others.

The report segments global Lymphoedema Diagnostics market as follows:

Global Lymphoedema Diagnostics Market: Technology Segment Analysis

X-ray Lymphography

Lymphoscintigraphy

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Bioimpedance Analysis

Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging

ICG Lymphography

Fluorescein Sodium Microlymphangiography

Global Lymphoedema Diagnostics Market: Disease type Segment Analysis

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disease

Inflammatory Diseases

Other Diseases

Global Lymphoedema Diagnostics Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Global Lymphoedema Diagnostics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

