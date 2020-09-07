Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global endoscopic ultrasound needles market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

EUS or endoscopic ultrasound is a surgical process which is minimally invasive and includes visual and ultrasonic imaging of the thoracic and abdominal region. The endoscope provides the image of guts inner walls, while the EUS needle provides ultrasound images preceding the gut wall. EUS is carried for both therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. The EUS endoscope needle is selected on the basis of specific organs and application.

The study provides a decisive view on the endoscopic ultrasound needles market by segmenting the market based on product, application, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product the market is segmented into biopsy needles (EUS-FNB), and aspiration needles (EUS-FNA). The aspiration needles segment held major share of the market in 2018. The market for atmospheric endoscopic ultrasound needles held major share of the market in 2018 due to its wide range of application in gastroenterology and pulmonology. Besides, these are also used to diagnose inflammatory lesions and tumors located in the gastrointestinal tract. Furthermore, rise in the stomach cancer cases is also boosting the market growth of this segment globally.

Based on application the market is segmented into enteral needles, and bronchial needles. The enteral needles segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. Basis end user the market is bifurcated into specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment held major share of the market in 2018. Due to rising lung and digestive diseases EUS has found wide application in minimally invasive procedures. Besides, EUS needles including FNA have emerged as an alternative to the exploratory surgery procedures in the market. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the endoscopic ultrasound needles along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market on global level. Healthcare providers due to availability of advanced robotic devices are able to perform safe and minimally invasive surgeries. Endoscopic surgeries are gaining traction due to its technology to reach internal organs with the help of small incision resulting in quick recovery and less pain as compared to the traditional surgery methods. These are some of the factors driving the demand for endoscopic ultrasound needles market globally.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players included in endoscopic ultrasound needles market are Medi-globe, Cook Medical, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd, and CONMED Corporation.

