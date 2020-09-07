Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market by Device (Event Recorder, Electrocardiogram Monitor, Holter Monitor, Implantable Cardiac Monitor, and Mobile Cardiac Telemetry), End User (Premature Contraction, Bradycardia, and Tachycardia), and End User (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare Settings, and ASCs)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market was valued at approximately USD 5,349.0 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 8,153.6 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.3% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market on global and regional basis.

Cardiac Arrhythmia can be described as a collection of conditions in which the heart beat is irregular. Cardiac Arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat can be divided as bradycardia (slow heartbeat), tachycardia (fast heartbeat), premature contraction (early heartbeat), and fibrillation (irregular heartbeat). Multiple factors can lead to arrhythmia like diabetes, alcohol abuse, heart disorders, and hypertension among other things. Cardiac monitoring is carried out to identify heart rhythm diseases.

Factors such as technological advancements in cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices, increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders, growing preference for low cost ECG devices, and healthcare cost containment will act as major driving factors in the growth of global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. Favorable government policies worldwide, increasing healthcare spending in developing regions will act as an opportunity for the market players in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. Nonetheless, product recalls, high cost, and lack of awareness in low income countries will restrict the growth of global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

The global cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market has been split into device, application, end user, and region. Based on device, cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market has been segmented into event recorder, electrocardiogram monitor, Holter monitor, implantable cardiac monitor, and mobile cardiac telemetry. The Holter monitor segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to increasing adoption of such monitors amongst aging people. The application segment has been segmented into premature contraction, bradycardia, and tachycardia. The tachycardia segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to rise in the occurrence of heart ailments such as flutter and atrial fibrillation. The end user segment has been segmented into diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, and ASCs.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. Presence of prominent market players, FDA approvals, and rapid acceptance of new technologies will boost the market growth in this region. Europe will be the second largest market. The major reasons are rise in awareness regarding use of cardiac monitoring devices, high prevalence of cardiovascular disoders, and favorable reimbursement scenario. Asia Pacific will propagate at speedy rate over the forecast period due to fast technological updation in the healthcare division and growing cases of cardiovascular disorders. Latin America market will develop at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Africa and Middle Eastern countries are likely to experience perceptible growth in the estimated time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Aurora Resurgence, GE Healthcare, Applied Cardiac Systems, Biotronik, AliveCor, Biotricity, BioTelemetry, Koninklijke Philips N.V., iRhythm Technologies, St. Jude Medical (Abbott Laboratories), Medtronic plc, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Nihon Kohden Corporation among others.

Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market: By Device

Event Recorder

Event Recorder

Holter Monitor

Holter Monitor

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market: By End User

Premature Contraction

Bradycardia

Tachycardia

Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market: By End User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

ASCs

Global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

