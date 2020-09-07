Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cell Sorting market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cell Sorting Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cell Sorting market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Cell Sorting Market by Product (Consumables & Reagents, Cell Sorters, and Services), Technology (Magnetic-activated Cell Sorting, Fluorescence-based Droplet Cell Sorting, and MEMS -Microfluidics), Application (Clinical Applications and Research Applications), and End-use (Academic Institutions & Medical Schools, Research Institutions, Biotechnology Companies & Pharmaceutical, Hospitals, and Clinical Testing Labs)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the cell sorting market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the cell sorting market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cell sorting market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for cell sorting market was valued at approximately USD 406.9 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 796.6 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 10.2% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the cell sorting market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the cell sorting market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the cell sorting market on global and regional basis.

Cell sorting techniques are used to detach cells isolated from tissues of an organism. Cells are mostly separated based on variances in shape, cell size, and surface protein expression. The resultant homogenous populations of cells have significant applications as therapeutics and in research.

Factors such as increasing investigation in cell sorting technologies, advancements in cell sorters, and growing investment will act as major driving factors in the growth of global cell sorting market. Investment in research and development and growing geriatric population will act as an opportunity for the market players in the cell sorting market. Nonetheless, lack of awareness and dearth of skilled researchers in low-income countries will restrict the growth of global cell sorting market.

The global cell sorting market has been split into product, technology, application, end-use, and region. Based on product, cell sorting market has been segmented into consumables & reagents, cell sorters, and services. The technology segment has been segmented into magnetic-activated cell sorting, fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting, and mems – microfluidics. The application segment has been segmented into clinical applications and research applications. The end-use segment has been segmented into academic institutions & medical schools, research institutions, biotechnology companies & pharmaceutical, hospitals, and clinical testing labs.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. High investment by biotechnology companies and presence of major market players will boost the market growth in this region. Europe is expected to be the second major market. The key reasons are high cancer incidence and increase geriatric population. Asia Pacific will grow at rapid rate over the forecast time-frame due to patient awareness and increasing cancer prevalence. The market in Latin America will grow at a substantial rate during the estimate period. The Africa and Middle Eastern region is expected to exhibit definite progression in the anticipated time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sony Biotechnology Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Cytonome/St, LLC, On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Union Biometrica, Inc. among others.

This report segments the Global Cell Sorting Market as follows:

Global Cell Sorting Market: By Product

Consumables & Reagents

Cell Sorters

Services

Global Cell Sorting Market: By Technology

Magnetic-activated Cell Sorting

Fluorescence-based Droplet Cell Sorting

MEMS -Microfluidics

Global Cell Sorting Market: By Application

Clinical Applications

Research Applications

Global Cell Sorting Market: By End-use

Academic Institutions & Medical Schools

Research Institutions

Biotechnology Companies & Pharmaceutical

Hospitals

Clinical Testing Labs

Global Cell Sorting Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

