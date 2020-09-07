Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for irritable bowel syndrome treatment market was valued at approximately USD 1,562.4 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3,085.0 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 10.3% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market on global and regional basis.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a disorder that disturbs the large intestine. The symptoms of IBS comprise abdominal pain, cramping, gas, constipation or diarrhea, and bloating. IBS management is a long term process. Mild symptoms can be controlled by handling lifestyle, diet, and stress. However, severe symptoms require counseling and medication. IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D) and IBS with constipation (IBS-C) are two major types of IBS.

Factors such as increasing prevalence of IBS, growing use of medication for the treatment of IBS, increasing commercialization of available drugs in multiple regions, and increasing trend of unhealthy lifestyle will act as major driving factors in the growth of global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market. Launch of new products and investment in research and development will act as an opportunity for the market players in the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market. Nonetheless, lack of awareness and dearth of skilled physicians in low-income countries will restrict the growth of global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market.

The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market has been split into product, type, and region. Based on product, irritable bowel syndrome treatment market has been segmented into constella/linzess, amitiza, xifaxan, viberzi, and others. The constella/linzess segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to increasing acceptance of the product. The type segment has been segmented into IBS-D and IBS-C. The IBS-C segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to high prevalence of IBS-C. IBS-D has been divided into viberzi, xifaxan, and others. IBS-C has been divided into amitiza, constella/linzess, and others.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. Presence of major companies, presence of modern healthcare infrastructure, and availability of novel treatment options will boost the market growth in this region. Europe is expected to be the second major market. The key reasons are presence of skilled physicians and high healthcare expenditure. Asia Pacific will grow at rapid rate over the forecast time-frame due to launch of novel products, increasing patient awareness, growing government initiatives. The market in Latin America will grow at a substantial rate during the estimate period. The Africa and Middle Eastern region is expected to exhibit definite progression in the anticipated time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Allergan, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ardelyx, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., and Bausch Health among others.

Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market: By Product

Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market: By Product

Constella/Linzess

Amitiza

Xifaxan

Viberzi

Others

Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market: By Product

IBS-D

Viberzi

Xifaxan

Others

IBS-C

Amitiza

Constella/Linzess

Others

Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

