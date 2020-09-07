The benefits of green roof such as it controls noise pollution, energy costs, extended lifetime of roofs, controlled building temperature and increased building value is a major factor drives the target market growth. In addition, growing government initiatives toward the green source provide growth to the target market. High installation cost may hamper the market growth.

Scope of the Report:

The report published by Prophecy Market Insights covers detailed segmentation as mentioned below –

By Type:

– Extensive Green-Roof

– Semi-intensive Green-Roof

– Intensive Green-Roof

By Application

– Commercial Buildings

– Residential Buildings

– Industrial Buildings

– Others

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10225289

By Region and Country:

– North America

o US

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o Israel

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides various in-depth target market related analysis, such as Market Dynamics, PEST Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Opportunity Map Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Supply Chain Overview, Manufacturing/Production Cost Structure Overview etc. In addition, the report for target market provides market value forecast for the next 10 years (2019-2029), year on year growth (%) analysis, and market share (%) analysis for each segment and region provided in segmentation.

Furthermore, the key companies covered in the report for target market are as mentioned below:

– TAJIMA Industries Ltd.

– Soprema SAS

– Tremco Incorporated

– Moerings-USA LLC

– Onduline SAS

– ZinCo do Brasil, Inc.

– Kajima Corporation

– Vegetal and Mineral Water company

– VEDAG GmbH

– Intrinsic Technologies, LLC

Key highlights of the Global Green-Roof Market for the forecast years 2019-2029:

• CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2029

• Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Green-Roof market during the next ten years

• Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

• The growth of the Green-Roof industry across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and Latin America

• A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors

• Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Green-Roof companies

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

Request For Full Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10225289

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609